The Learning Mindsets & Skills MOOC is designed to explore underlying concepts behind Learning Mindsets & Skills as well as the the practical applications of those concepts in various educational environments. Course Participants will hypothesize a learning mindset-related change to be implemented within their educational environment, test their theory, and present their findings to a wider audience....

By Jarrod J

Feb 6, 2017

Loved this course. It really helped reinforce what we do at our school, and identify what I can do in my classes to augment our Learning Mindset. Loved the historical reflection on Dweck.

By Gabriela D M

Oct 17, 2016

Very interesting content and the assignments can be used in the classroom as well. I enjoyed the fact that they provide extra material at the end of the course.

By ian P

Dec 23, 2015

Really useful course for me and I think I will bae able to get others at my school to use these valuable resources.

By Eloise S

May 9, 2016

I learned so much from this class! I really look forward to utilizing this material by modeling my new mindset ;)

By karen b

Dec 14, 2017

Great course for gathering sound examples of growth mindset in the classroom. This can be used beyond K-12.

By SALMAN Z

May 24, 2017

Every coursera student learn this course

By Boris G

Dec 5, 2015

great people interviewing in the course

By Guillermo L

Oct 7, 2016

Simply Great!!

By Jay N

Mar 19, 2017

Great course.

By Zahra L M

Mar 4, 2016

This subject could be more productive if they'd go a little bit more into details on how to start and apply all the strategies they have taught us.

I do appreciate the hard work and knowledge sharing on this course.

By David D

Apr 26, 2018

Very interesting course but just few peers enrolled so it took me too long to get my submissions reviewed...

By Suranjana R

Jun 22, 2016

I could not upload a correct video as I do not have the knowledge to do so but I didnot get to finish the course which I think is unfair. There should be some other ways of uploading the homework. I have given two stars not because the course is not good but because I was unfairly given less marks and as below70% is not passed did not get to complete the course

By Elena B

Apr 14, 2016

not course at all

