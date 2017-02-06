JJ
Feb 5, 2017
Loved this course. It really helped reinforce what we do at our school, and identify what I can do in my classes to augment our Learning Mindset. Loved the historical reflection on Dweck.
IP
Dec 22, 2015
Really useful course for me and I think I will bae able to get others at my school to use these valuable resources.
By Jarrod J•
Feb 6, 2017
By Gabriela D M•
Oct 17, 2016
Very interesting content and the assignments can be used in the classroom as well. I enjoyed the fact that they provide extra material at the end of the course.
By ian P•
Dec 23, 2015
By Eloise S•
May 9, 2016
I learned so much from this class! I really look forward to utilizing this material by modeling my new mindset ;)
By karen b•
Dec 14, 2017
Great course for gathering sound examples of growth mindset in the classroom. This can be used beyond K-12.
By SALMAN Z•
May 24, 2017
Every coursera student learn this course
By Boris G•
Dec 5, 2015
great people interviewing in the course
By Guillermo L•
Oct 7, 2016
Simply Great!!
By Jay N•
Mar 19, 2017
Great course.
By Zahra L M•
Mar 4, 2016
This subject could be more productive if they'd go a little bit more into details on how to start and apply all the strategies they have taught us.
I do appreciate the hard work and knowledge sharing on this course.
By David D•
Apr 26, 2018
Very interesting course but just few peers enrolled so it took me too long to get my submissions reviewed...
By Suranjana R•
Jun 22, 2016
I could not upload a correct video as I do not have the knowledge to do so but I didnot get to finish the course which I think is unfair. There should be some other ways of uploading the homework. I have given two stars not because the course is not good but because I was unfairly given less marks and as below70% is not passed did not get to complete the course
By Elena B•
Apr 14, 2016
not course at all