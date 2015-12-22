The Learning Mindsets & Skills MOOC is designed to explore underlying concepts behind Learning Mindsets & Skills as well as the the practical applications of those concepts in various educational environments. Course Participants will hypothesize a learning mindset-related change to be implemented within their educational environment, test their theory, and present their findings to a wider audience.
High Tech High Graduate School of Education
High Tech High began in 2000 as a single charter high school launched by a coalition of San Diego business leaders and educators. It has evolved into an integrated network of schools spanning grades K-12, housing a comprehensive teacher certification program and a new, innovative Graduate School of Education.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Learning Mindsets & Skills Explained
Our first week, “Learning Mindsets Explained” will look closely at the outline of what Learning Mindsets are and how to identify them in a learning environment.
Measurement & Assessment for Learning Mindsets & Skills
Our second week, “Measurement & Assessment for Learning Mindsets” will have us looking specifically at how Learning Mindsets are evaluated within educational environments.
Reflection & Dialogue
Our third week, “Reflection & Dialogue” will have us looking specifically at how Learning Mindsets are talked about within learning cultures. Learning Mindsets & Skills is as much an ongoing cultural conversation as it is a set of skills.
I learned so much from this class! I really look forward to utilizing this material by modeling my new mindset ;)
Great course for gathering sound examples of growth mindset in the classroom. This can be used beyond K-12.
Loved this course. It really helped reinforce what we do at our school, and identify what I can do in my classes to augment our Learning Mindset. Loved the historical reflection on Dweck.
Really useful course for me and I think I will bae able to get others at my school to use these valuable resources.
