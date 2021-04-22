KW
Apr 29, 2020
Fun and informative, Good class to take before making video presentations.
AA
Sep 7, 2020
Excellent course. Brief and easy to understand at a glance.
By SILVIA V S C•
Apr 22, 2021
Un curso breve pero interesante, te sirve si aún no dominas el idioma y necesitas preparar una conversacion breve...
By Karin W•
Apr 30, 2020
By Antonio D•
Sep 8, 2020
By nuriabb b•
Mar 12, 2021
Práctico. En muy poco se dice mucho.
By KAVITA K•
Jul 1, 2021
Useful!
By Cleotilde T F•
Jun 5, 2020
The brief tutorial video makes me want to learn more. It was presented very carefully.