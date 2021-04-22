Chevron Left
Back to Lesson | Organize Your Pitch

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Lesson | Organize Your Pitch by Georgia Institute of Technology

4.5
stars
22 ratings
5 reviews

About the Course

This lesson is part of a full course, Speak English Professionally: In Person, Online & On the Phone. Take this lesson to get a short tutorial on the learning objectives covered. To dive deeper into this topic, take the full course. By the end of this lesson, you will be able to produce a well organized outline for a pitch/presentation....

Top reviews

KW

Apr 29, 2020

Fun and informative, Good class to take before making video presentations.

AA

Sep 7, 2020

Excellent course. Brief and easy to understand at a glance.

Filter by:

1 - 6 of 6 Reviews for Lesson | Organize Your Pitch

By SILVIA V S C

Apr 22, 2021

Un curso breve pero interesante, te sirve si aún no dominas el idioma y necesitas preparar una conversacion breve...

By Karin W

Apr 30, 2020

Fun and informative, Good class to take before making video presentations.

By Antonio D

Sep 8, 2020

Excellent course. Brief and easy to understand at a glance.

By nuriabb b

Mar 12, 2021

Práctico. En muy poco se dice mucho.

By KAVITA K

Jul 1, 2021

Useful!

By Cleotilde T F

Jun 5, 2020

The brief tutorial video makes me want to learn more. It was presented very carefully.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder