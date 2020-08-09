Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for 论文写作初阶（Academic Writing and Research） by Peking University

4.5
stars
44 ratings
12 reviews

About the Course

本课面向有志于学术研究和具有论文写作需求的高年级本科生和研究生同学，适合人文社会科学、特别是法学专业的学生学习，也欢迎理工科学生选修。教学内容主要集中于学术研究的基本方法与一般理念，既包括学术论文的提问、选题、谋篇、布局和实际写作，也包括学术资源特别是综合性与专业性数据库的检索和使用。...
1 - 11 of 11 Reviews for 论文写作初阶（Academic Writing and Research）

By Famei S

Aug 9, 2020

I think this course can help me to structure the logic of a whole academic paper. It is useful for me to learn it. But I hope that this course can be general because the whole content is about law. It is my pleasure to make conments for this course.

By 冒至柔

Sep 8, 2016

非常棒的课程，老师很有水平很有涵养很有才华，讲课内容深入浅出，给人以深刻的印象。

By Dylan88

Nov 5, 2018

Very helpful and instructive course

By Maybe M

Jul 26, 2017

Helpful and practical

By 蒲天

Aug 11, 2016

超级厉害，醍醐灌顶 ! 谢谢教授！

By Jude C

Jul 22, 2016

課程內容非常豐富有深度，幫助非常大！

By wuxueqing

May 14, 2016

用深厚的功底，传授基本学术要求

By lois

Apr 3, 2016

收获很大，非常好！

By Raheelah I

Apr 29, 2020

The course is in the Chinese language. Can it be converted into English?

By John T

Sep 6, 2021

Not able to find correct answers,100% failure is foreseeable. Correct answers are based on personal opinion. it is not academic.

By 王柏文

Aug 10, 2017

這門課真是爛透了，除了要學生自己花錢買課本，努力修了八個禮拜的課，卻因為不是北大學生，不能課堂使用的資料庫，結果第八週的測驗做不了，這門課就無法通過，浪費時間，建議大家上課之前要好好考慮。而且助教和教授都不會回信的，超爛！

