By Famei S•
Aug 9, 2020
I think this course can help me to structure the logic of a whole academic paper. It is useful for me to learn it. But I hope that this course can be general because the whole content is about law. It is my pleasure to make conments for this course.
By 冒至柔•
Sep 8, 2016
非常棒的课程，老师很有水平很有涵养很有才华，讲课内容深入浅出，给人以深刻的印象。
By Dylan88•
Nov 5, 2018
Very helpful and instructive course
By Maybe M•
Jul 26, 2017
Helpful and practical
By 蒲天•
Aug 11, 2016
超级厉害，醍醐灌顶 ! 谢谢教授！
By Jude C•
Jul 22, 2016
課程內容非常豐富有深度，幫助非常大！
By wuxueqing•
May 14, 2016
用深厚的功底，传授基本学术要求
By lois•
Apr 3, 2016
收获很大，非常好！
By Raheelah I•
Apr 29, 2020
The course is in the Chinese language. Can it be converted into English?
By John T•
Sep 6, 2021
Not able to find correct answers,100% failure is foreseeable. Correct answers are based on personal opinion. it is not academic.
By 王柏文•
Aug 10, 2017
這門課真是爛透了，除了要學生自己花錢買課本，努力修了八個禮拜的課，卻因為不是北大學生，不能課堂使用的資料庫，結果第八週的測驗做不了，這門課就無法通過，浪費時間，建議大家上課之前要好好考慮。而且助教和教授都不會回信的，超爛！