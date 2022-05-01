本课面向有志于学术研究和具有论文写作需求的高年级本科生和研究生同学，适合人文社会科学、特别是法学专业的学生学习，也欢迎理工科学生选修。教学内容主要集中于学术研究的基本方法与一般理念，既包括学术论文的提问、选题、谋篇、布局和实际写作，也包括学术资源特别是综合性与专业性数据库的检索和使用。
论文写作初阶（Academic Writing and Research）Peking University
About this Course
3,118 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 21 hours to complete
Chinese (Simplified)
Subtitles: Chinese (Simplified), English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 21 hours to complete
Chinese (Simplified)
Subtitles: Chinese (Simplified), English
Offered by
Peking University
Peking University is determined to make its education openly accessible to students in China and around the world. With over 3000 faculty members, Peking University offers excellence in teaching and learning.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
1 hour to complete
课程简介
请先了解课程的基本内容和要求。
1 hour to complete
3 readings
2 hours to complete
导论
讲授论文写作的一般观念和电子资源的概要浏览。
2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 76 min)
2 hours to complete
提问
讲授提问对于学术论文的意义、提问的过程和要点；自学思想实验的研究方法。
2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 85 min)
3 hours to complete
选题
讲授论文选题的重要性和意义，讲解论文选题的三原则，研讨若干篇论文的选题得失。
3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 130 min)
3 hours to complete
谋篇
讲授论文谋篇的原则与方法，研讨若干篇论文的谋篇得失；自学论文写作规范。
3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 104 min)
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.