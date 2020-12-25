By Aedrian A•
Dec 25, 2020
This is an excellent comprehensive overview of breast cancer-associated lymphedema and its monitoring and management.
By Cynthia J S•
Nov 14, 2020
love the approach and teaching
By Lisa R•
May 3, 2021
An engaging course. Easy to navigate and written for ease of comprehension. Up to date material reinforcing the positive outcomes for Breast Cancer related Lymphoedema if the Early intervention model of care is adopted.
By Robyn H•
Mar 15, 2021
really good
up to date
emphasises importance of treating subclinical lymphoedema
value of BIS
importance of early intervention and detection
emphasises my awareness lack of services available to deliver best practice
By Elisabete R•
Feb 23, 2021
course of great quality, well-explained subject and easy understanding
By Chandrakant D M•
Jan 12, 2021
nice course
By Sylwia L•
Apr 22, 2022
Excellent
By Anita K•
Nov 11, 2020
Great
By Abhishek•
Jun 28, 2021
Good
By Sandra V•
Nov 17, 2020
B