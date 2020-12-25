Chevron Left
Back to Lymphoedema: Monitoring & Intervention After Breast Cancer

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Lymphoedema: Monitoring & Intervention After Breast Cancer by Macquarie University

4.9
stars
31 ratings
10 reviews

About the Course

Lymphoedema following breast cancer treatment is a poorly understood and under-researched condition which can significantly impact physical and psychological function, reduce quality of life and result in substantial cost burdens to both patients and the healthcare system. In these interactive modules we will cover an introduction to lymphoedema, lymphatic physiology and anatomy, assessment and treatment, as well as utilise case studies to understand the prospective surveillance and early intervention model of care in breast cancer rehabilitation. This course is brought to you by the Australian Lymphoedema Education, Research and Treatment program (ALERT) at Macquarie University, Sydney, Australia....

Top reviews

Filter by:

1 - 10 of 10 Reviews for Lymphoedema: Monitoring & Intervention After Breast Cancer

By Aedrian A

Dec 25, 2020

This is an excellent comprehensive overview of breast cancer-associated lymphedema and its monitoring and management.

By Cynthia J S

Nov 14, 2020

love the approach and teaching

By Lisa R

May 3, 2021

An engaging course. Easy to navigate and written for ease of comprehension. Up to date material reinforcing the positive outcomes for Breast Cancer related Lymphoedema if the Early intervention model of care is adopted.

By Robyn H

Mar 15, 2021

really good

up to date

emphasises importance of treating subclinical lymphoedema

value of BIS

importance of early intervention and detection

emphasises my awareness lack of services available to deliver best practice

By Elisabete R

Feb 23, 2021

course of great quality, well-explained subject and easy understanding

By Chandrakant D M

Jan 12, 2021

nice course

By Sylwia L

Apr 22, 2022

Excellent

By Anita K

Nov 11, 2020

Great

By Abhishek

Jun 28, 2021

Good

By Sandra V

Nov 17, 2020

B

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder