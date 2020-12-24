Lymphoedema following breast cancer treatment is a poorly understood and under-researched condition which can significantly impact physical and psychological function, reduce quality of life and result in substantial cost burdens to both patients and the healthcare system.
Lymphoedema: Monitoring & Intervention After Breast CancerMacquarie University
Health professionals interested in multidisciplinary breast cancer rehabilitation and reducing lymphoedema following a diagnosis of breast cancer.
Describe the prospective surveillance and early intervention model of care and outline how to implement this model across healthcare settings
Explain the range of clinical assessments used to detect early breast cancer related lymphoedema
Explain why a multidisciplinary treatment approach may improve survivorship for those diagnosed with breast cancer
- clinical assessment
- physiology
- Anatomy
- clinical treatment
- Research
Macquarie University
Macquarie is ranked among the top one per cent of universities in the world, and with a 5-star QS rating, we are recognised for producing graduates who are among the most sought-after professionals in the world. Since our foundation 54 years ago, we have aspired to be a different type of university: one focused on fostering collaboration between students, academics, industry and society.
Course Overview
In this module we outline what you will learn in the Lymphoedema Monitoring and Early Intervention After Breast Cancer online course and introduce you to your world-class education team.
Introduction to Lymphoedema
In this module we will explore the characteristics of lymphoedema, how it is classified, how it impacts patients and the evidence-based risk factors for breast cancer related lymphoedema.
Lymphatic Physiology
In this module we will explore lymphatic physiology for breast cancer related lymphoedema.
Lymphatic Anatomy
In this module we will explore lymphatic anatomy for breast cancer related lymphoedema.
Assessment & Treatment
In this module we will explore assessment and treatment strategies using a prospective surveillance and early intervention model of care for breast cancer related lymphoedema.
Case Studies
In this module we will explore patient case studies to illustrate the application of a prospective surveillance and early intervention model of care.
TOP REVIEWS FROM LYMPHOEDEMA: MONITORING & INTERVENTION AFTER BREAST CANCER
This is an excellent comprehensive overview of breast cancer-associated lymphedema and its monitoring and management.
