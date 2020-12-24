About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level

Health professionals interested in multidisciplinary breast cancer rehabilitation and reducing lymphoedema following a diagnosis of breast cancer.

Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Describe the prospective surveillance and early intervention model of care and outline how to implement this model across healthcare settings 

  • Explain the range of clinical assessments used to detect early breast cancer related lymphoedema

  • Explain why a multidisciplinary treatment approach may improve survivorship for those diagnosed with breast cancer

Skills you will gain

  • clinical assessment
  • physiology
  • Anatomy
  • clinical treatment
  • Research
Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Macquarie University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

23 minutes to complete

Course Overview

23 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 3 min), 2 readings
2 hours to complete

Introduction to Lymphoedema

2 hours to complete
1 reading
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Lymphatic Physiology

1 hour to complete
1 reading
1 hour to complete

Lymphatic Anatomy

1 hour to complete
1 reading
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Assessment & Treatment

2 hours to complete
1 reading
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Case Studies

2 hours to complete
1 reading

