Louise Koelmeyer is an occupational therapist with over 30 years of clinical experience in both public and private settings specialising in breast cancer rehabilitation and lymphoedema management. As Director at Australian Lymphoedema Education, Research and Treatment (ALERT) program Louise is involved in strategically managing and developing the education, research and treatment arms of the innovative multidisciplinary program. Her particular area of interest is on the early prospective surveillance model of care in early detection and management of lymphoedema and innovative advances in management.