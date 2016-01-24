By 张朋帅•
Jan 24, 2016
枯燥乏味，看的想睡觉
By yarving•
Sep 17, 2015
I love it very much, this is the first chinese course with high quality display.
By 胡俊杰•
Sep 24, 2015
I learned a lot at this course,and found out some new interesting things.
By 刘沁喆•
Sep 2, 2015
A great course!
By Guo J•
Mar 1, 2019
对《巴黎手稿》的解读很好。
By 龙龙•
Dec 4, 2015
就是
By Jimmy C•
Sep 10, 2015
A good intro course on Marxism. You MUST know Chinese to understand this course (and interact with classmates).
By Washing L•
Sep 18, 2015
Very interesting and helpful course. Well organized. The first lecture is better.
By 杜峰•
Jan 24, 2016
能够带来一些帮助，但并没有完全得到我所想要了解的东西。