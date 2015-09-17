About this Course

Approx. 13 hours to complete
Chinese (Simplified)
Nanjing University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

欢迎学习《理解马克思》

Week 2

马克思：“改变世界”的思想家（上）

Week 3

马克思：“改变世界”的思想家（下）

Week 4

《1844年经济学哲学手稿》：一个被放弃的传奇

