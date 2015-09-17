不管是赞同还是反对，卡尔 • 马克思（1818-1883）已经成为我们这个时代人类共有的精神财产。法国解构主义思想家雅克 • 德里达（1930-2004）因此宣称：“全世界的男男女女们，不论愿意与否，甚至知道与否，他们今天在某种程度上都是马克思和马克思主义的继承人。”
本课程将在一种当代视野中简要勾画马克思的思想历程，进而以《1844年经济学哲学手稿》、《共产党宣言》、《资本论》这三种著作为中心，在比较的视野中阐发理解马克思的方法，展现马克思的思想世界及其当代影响。 学习者将主要通过观看教学视频（每一讲含5-8段教学视频，每段教学视频8-16分钟左右）、阅读教辅材料（原著节选、期刊论文），并结合相关作业练习以及测试的形式进行自学。 Whether approving or not, Karl·Marx(1818-1883) has become the common spiritual wealth of human in our time. Therefore, as Jacques Derrida said: ‘Whether they wish it or know it or not, all men and women, all over the earth, are today to a certain extent the heirs of Marx and Marxism.’ The course will briefly delineate Marx’s thought process in a contemporary view, and center on these three core works of Marx :‘Economic and Philosophical Manuscripts of 1844’ , ‘the communist manifesto’ and ‘Capital’, to interpret and understand Marx’s method in a comparative perspective, showing Marx’s thoughts and its contemporary influence.