周 嘉昕

副教授

    周嘉昕，哲学博士，南京大学哲学系副教授，硕士生导师，南京大学马克思主义社会理论研究中心研究员，人文社会科学高级研究院驻院研究学者（2014-2015）。2007-2008年于英国兰卡斯特大学从事访问研究。主要从事马克思主义哲学史、马克思主义哲学文本和国外马克思主义研究。

    理解马克思

