Learner Reviews & Feedback for Machine Learning: Concepts and Applications by The University of Chicago
About the Course
This course gives you a comprehensive introduction to both the theory and practice of machine learning. You will learn to use Python along with industry-standard libraries and tools, including Pandas, Scikit-learn, and Tensorflow, to ingest, explore, and prepare data for modeling and then train and evaluate models using a wide variety of techniques. Those techniques include linear regression with ordinary least squares, logistic regression, support vector machines, decision trees and ensembles, clustering, principal component analysis, hidden Markov models, and deep learning.
A key feature of this course is that you not only learn how to apply these techniques, you also learn the conceptual basis underlying them so that you understand how they work, why you are doing what you are doing, and what your results mean. The course also features real-world datasets, drawn primarily from the realm of public policy. It is based on an introductory machine learning course offered to graduate students at the University of Chicago and will serve as a strong foundation for deeper and more specialized study....