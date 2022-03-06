By Pramesti P•
Mar 6, 2022
I really enjoy participating in this course. The deadline are reasonable, the video and the slide very much help me to understand. I like how we can review other participant assignment. In that way we can compare and gain better understanding. I also like how you add the podcast section. Get more insight from other practical institution. thank you!
By Jessica P H•
Feb 26, 2022
The course was well-prepared and the objective was successfully addressed. The speakers did their best in explaining all the concepts related to the course. Well done!
By Victor C A•
Feb 21, 2022
Great course with very good teachers. The quality is very high.
My only discrepancies are about the materil quality which is has not been reviewed with some errors. The thing I have no liked at all is that the "optional assestment" is not actually optional and we have to do it so we can pass the assestments. But in general, I am very happy with this course and I highly recommend it.
By Максимова А Г•
May 26, 2022
The worst service that I have ever met