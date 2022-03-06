Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Macroeconomic Financial Accounts by Sapienza University of Rome

About the Course

This course is primarily aimed at undergraduates attending their final year or University students in monetary and financial economics, international macroeconomics and data mining. Professionals in Government institutions, Central Banks, business and the financial industry, along with other professionals interested in finance and macroeconomics, may also benefit from this course. The lectures, the tutorials and the activities lead the participants, step-by-step, through the system of financial accounts and provide unique hands-on guides to the macroeconomic databanks of the major national and international institutions (OECD, European Central Bank, US Federal Reserve System, Bank for International Settlements, IMF). At the end of the course students will gain a clear overview of the financial connections among the institutional sectors in market economies. Student activities include manipulations of data obtained from institutional websites with spreadsheets in order to construct tables and graphs....

By Pramesti P

Mar 6, 2022

I​ really enjoy participating in this course. The deadline are reasonable, the video and the slide very much help me to understand. I like how we can review other participant assignment. In that way we can compare and gain better understanding. I also like how you add the podcast section. Get more insight from other practical institution. thank you!

By Jessica P H

Feb 26, 2022

The course was well-prepared and the objective was successfully addressed. The speakers did their best in explaining all the concepts related to the course. Well done!

By Victor C A

Feb 21, 2022

Great course with very good teachers. The quality is very high.

My only discrepancies are about the materil quality which is has not been reviewed with some errors. The thing I have no liked at all is that the "optional assestment" is not actually optional and we have to do it so we can pass the assestments. But in general, I am very happy with this course and I highly recommend it.

By Максимова А Г

May 26, 2022

T​he worst service that I have ever met

