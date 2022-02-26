This course is primarily aimed at undergraduates attending their final year or University students in monetary and financial economics, international macroeconomics and data mining. Professionals in Government institutions, Central Banks, business and the financial industry, along with other professionals interested in finance and macroeconomics, may also benefit from this course. The lectures, the tutorials and the activities lead the participants, step-by-step, through the system of financial accounts and provide unique hands-on guides to the macroeconomic databanks of the major national and international institutions (OECD, European Central Bank, US Federal Reserve System, Bank for International Settlements, IMF). At the end of the course students will gain a clear overview of the financial connections among the institutional sectors in market economies. Student activities include manipulations of data obtained from institutional websites with spreadsheets in order to construct tables and graphs.
Participants should have basic notions of statistics and of economics . No mathematical requirements are needed.
Sapienza University of Rome
Sapienza University of Rome, founded in 1303 by Pope Boniface VIII, is the oldest University in Rome and the largest in Europe.
Introduction to Course 1 on Macroeconomic Financial Accounts and Week 1 - Financial Systems at a Glance
Week 2 - Deriving net lending/net borrowing : national economy vs. rest of the world, balancing items, sectoral breakdowns
1.2 Deriving net lending/net borrowing : national economy vs. rest of the world, balancing items, sectoral breakdowns
Week 3 - Financial Transactions. Instruments and interconnections
1.3 Financial Transactions. Instruments and interconnections
Week 4 - Stocks. Net Worth. Financial Wealth
1.4 Stocks. Net Worth. Financial Wealth
