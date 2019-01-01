Daniele Fano has worked on Macroeconomic Financial Accounts over the past twenty years. He has taught a graduate course at the Rome Tor Vergata University (text: Financial Accounts in the System of National Accounts and in the Current Economy: An Introduction, Universitalia, Kindle edition, 2011) and is co-author and co-editor with Peter Van de Ven of the Oecd Handbook Understanding Financial Accounts (https://www.oecd.org/publications/understanding-financial-accounts-9789264281288-en.htm). Daniele has been an active participant in sessions of the Oecd Working Party on Financial Statistics and in academic seminars. Other current areas of interest are active labor market policies and retirement planning (www.danielefano.com)