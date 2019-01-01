Giuseppe De Arcangelis is Professor of International Economics in the Department of Social Sciences and Economics at Sapienza University of Rome since November 2005. Born in Rome on 15 February 1962 and got his undergraduate degree (Laurea in Economia e Commercio) at the Sapienza University of Rome in July 1987. Entered the Ph.D. program in Economics at the University of Michigan, he completed his degree in May 1996 with the dissertation “Essays in Managed Exchange Rates”. Hired by the Bank of Italy in 1988. Entered the Faculty of Economics at the Sapienza University of Rome in 1990, where he taught sections of microeconomics, macroeconomics, international economics and econometrics. He moved to the University of Bari (Faculty of Economics) in 1998 as Associate Professor, where he taught macroeconomics, international economics and econometrics until 2005. He served at the Bank of Italy and has been a consultant for the European Central Bank, the Bank for International Settlements, the Italian Treasury and other Italian institutions. Giuseppe De Arcangelis has been a visiting scholar at the University of Lille 1, “La Sorbonne” in Paris and at the Ford School of Public Policy at the University of Michigan. Main current research areas: International Trade (factors mobility, illegal migration and skilled migration), International Macroeconomics (international transmission of business cycles, fiscal policy in OECD countries, exchange rate regimes) and Time-Series Econometrics (VAR econometrics).