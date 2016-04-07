RV
Mar 28, 2016
I loved this course! I already had two characters that I had created. This course forced me to actually think about how I am going to implement my characters into their world.
C
Nov 15, 2021
Absolutely loved it so much fun and very well guided. Really love the course i recomend it to anyone that wants to tell a story and let creativity flow in the fomr of a comic
By rafael l•
Apr 7, 2016
I had high expectations of this course, but must admit I'm pretty disappointed. Navigating the course feels unintuitive and clunky. Not sure if that's just a Coursera thing though. The actual content (video) looks great, but is unfortunately exceedingly brief, so much so, that it feels like this entire course could have just been a single article. In fact, there's not much presented that really benefits from the video format. Most 'instruction' in the course is centered around brief talks, or artist interviews, and thus you're often just looking at two people talking, or an artist showing you their work while they talk. You never even see anyone draw to my recollection.
The 'work' in the course feels rather 'phoned in' at times too. Questions such as "What did you find interesting about the video you just watched?" seem unnecessary, and too elementary to contain any real value, especially when the videos are so brief.
Having said all that, I DO think the people who made it are genuine, and have passion for comics, and comics education, and I'll continue to follow their efforts on that front.
By Alan E•
Sep 4, 2017
Loved the course, lots of useful information. First time I do a class like this, I haven't been reading comics for that long but I find it a very interesting medium. Maybe a second course focused on digital tools that includes coloring and more marketing would be a great addition. Thanks!
By 胡潇予•
Aug 28, 2017
It's very interesting to make a comic book. The work flow helps me to find some problems easily and provides a lot of solutions like the books recommended. But it's a bit unfriendly for people like me who are in Chinese mainland to upload homework and evaluate for others. Hope one day it will not be a problem anymore. All in all, thanks for teachers who shared so much knowledge. I really appreciate it. Thank you who evaluated my homework. You helped me a lot!
By Christopher R•
Oct 25, 2018
Love this short course how to make a comic book. Hope coursera can make more course on comics such as how to draw (basic to advance), coloring, digital or manual coloring.
By John O•
Sep 8, 2016
Great introduction to what comics are all about.
Could be even greater if the famous artists that were interviewed actually demonstrated how they went about their work.
By Anisha G•
May 10, 2016
you cant do the final thing unless you pay so That minuses 2 stars.
By Richard V•
Mar 29, 2016
By Matheus H•
Nov 15, 2020
I don't like the system where the teachers dont take part in the corrections
By Erik M•
Nov 29, 2018
Boring, dry content, very little to no feedback on peer review assignments.
By I'AM U•
May 28, 2021
I learned to make a comic, thanks to the coursera for helping all the students by providing a free courses. When i start to earn i will surely go on paid up courses to learn more. as I did not take paid up i missed out some but i have made a comic book and i also have shared it with my friends they all were happy for it. and 1 request please have hindi captions too, cause englsih is not my 1 language and it is diifficult to understand. Love coursera teem.
By Camber C•
Jun 15, 2020
This course was so great! as a comic book writer and drawer myself, it was good to revise some of the lessons that I have already done. Also, it was good to learn new lessons that helped me further my path as a comic book writer. I really enjoyed it! Also, the feedback from the other students was great as well.
By Ida D D•
Feb 28, 2016
It is a great course. It reveals the possibilities of creating graphic novels/comics.
I love it.
Keli Dey
By José R M•
Oct 8, 2019
AWESOME! GREAT COURSE AND GREAT EXPERIENCE! :D
By Doris P L J•
May 8, 2018
Learned a lot from course, and other students. Courses like this prove the merit of project-centered goals. Hoped instructors would work further with coursera.
By MEHTA D R•
Aug 15, 2020
Amazing Course. Super Friendly instructors and the way the course is designed is just fantastic. It teaches the basics right from the scratch. Highly highly recommended for everyone who wants to learn comic making, especially for beginners. For me, I thoroughly enjoyed this course and passed with full marks.
By Shi Y (•
Oct 13, 2021
Love the course, the first ever comicbook creation has been done through out the weeks, very detailed step by step process. The links are especially helpful, I donot recommend to skip them, they are part of the course learning, a deeper understanding of the comic world. Can't wait to see more!
By Locinda ( L•
Apr 16, 2021
When you hear you are gonna have fun. Believe it! You are also gonna have the time of your life! The instruction are AWESOME and the information is something you can carry with you all your life. If there was an award for the best course ever made THIS ONE WOULD BE IT!!!!!!!
By Eva Z•
Apr 12, 2022
The teacher is very positive. The course is interesting and easy. It will help you focus on the goal and make the first comic. But this is more of an introductory course, you will have to learn a lot more.
By Chiara C Z M•
Nov 16, 2021
By Tricia A C C•
May 11, 2021
This is a great course fo anyone who wants to explore comic creation. The advice from professional comic creators and the tutorial worksheets are vert helpful.
By Tejeswini P•
Feb 12, 2017
Very well organised and taught very well. The interviews are a great resource. Plenty of examples given and lots of useful sites were listed for self study!
By Robert C•
Jun 6, 2017
Brilliant course! All you need is a pen and paper and some imagination! No drawing skills really required for this course. Real good fun to do.
By Farid A N V•
Jun 28, 2021
Good course! I hope you made a new version for students who want to refine their cartoons. With more subjects like coloring and use of light.
By Baran K•
Mar 13, 2021
I really liked this course. It helped me to learn many things about comic making. And also helped me to push my limits at drawing.
By Grecia I P G•
Nov 18, 2021
me encanta su forma de explicar, el profesor hace las clases muy amenas y nos da un excelente material como base para trabajar