No matter how hard you try, there is no escaping the endless stream of advertising for all the nutritional supplements out there. From protein and creatine to caffeine and other more-controversial performance aids, there is something tailored to every health, wellness, and fitness goal. This course has been designed to help explore some of the most common trends in the nutritional supplementation landscape and to help separate research-supported hope from marketing hype. You will learn the regulations and guidelines for supplement selections, evidence-based supplements for muscle, supplements that may or may not help with those weight management, in addition to those that have been shown to support athletic performance.
