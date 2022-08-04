No matter how hard you try, there is no escaping the endless stream of advertising for all the nutritional supplements out there. From protein and creatine to caffeine and other more-controversial performance aids, there is something tailored to every health, wellness, and fitness goal. This course has been designed to help explore some of the most common trends in the nutritional supplementation landscape and to help separate research-supported hope from marketing hype. You will learn the regulations and guidelines for supplement selections, evidence-based supplements for muscle, supplements that may or may not help with those weight management, in addition to those that have been shown to support athletic performance.
Making Sense of Supplements
This course is part of Nutrition Education for the Consumer Specialization
Course
Recommended experience
What you'll learn
Navigate common supplement myths and fallacies regarding weight loss.
Differentiate nutrition supplements used to promote athletic performance.
Discover how to use evidence-based research when determining supplemental use and efficacy.
Learn the importance of dietary supplements and the role they play in optimal health.
Skills you'll gain
- Category: Supplement Science
- Category: Vitamin and Mineral Intake
- Category: Evidence-Based Supplementation
- Category: Dietary Supplements
- Category: Nutrition Coaching
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
0 quizzes, 1 assessment
Course
Recommended experience
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Build your subject-matter expertise
- Learn new concepts from industry experts
- Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
- Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
- Earn a shareable career certificate
There is 1 module in this course
No matter how hard you try, there is no escaping the endless stream of advertising for all the nutritional supplements out there. From protein and creatine to caffeine and other more-controversial performance aids, there is something tailored to every health, wellness, and fitness goal. This course has been designed to help explore some of the most common trends in the nutritional supplementation landscape and to help separate research-supported hope from marketing hype. You will learn the regulations and guidelines for supplement selections, evidence-based supplements for muscle, supplements that may or may not help with those weight management, in addition to those that have been shown to support athletic performance.
Instructor
Offered by
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
Why people choose Coursera for their career
Recommended if you're interested in Nutrition
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you enroll in the course, you get access to all of the courses in the Specialization, and you earn a certificate when you complete the work. Your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.
If you subscribed, you get a 7-day free trial during which you can cancel at no penalty. After that, we don’t give refunds, but you can cancel your subscription at any time. See our full refund policy.
Yes. In select learning programs, you can apply for financial aid or a scholarship if you can’t afford the enrollment fee. If fin aid or scholarship is available for your learning program selection, you’ll find a link to apply on the description page.
NASM is the most trusted name in fitness and wellness, offering application-based learning including topics on nutrition, fitness, and wellness. For more than 30 years, NASM has prided itself on developing content, certifications, and specializations that are evidence-based and backed by the latest science and research.
A NASM course is a direct and accelerated learning model that allows you similar academic rigor making what you learn easily applied to daily life.
The content is authored by connecting with the foremost leading experts in the nutrition, fitness, and wellness industry. NASM's courses are a compilation of vetted research and science presented in ways that make complex concepts easy to understand and apply for even the novice learner.