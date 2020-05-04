NC
May 30, 2021
Course is well structured , informative and the supplementary reading section comprises of good resources that reinforce the concepts. A recap section/lecture slides would be very beneficial .
TC
Feb 19, 2021
This course covers a variety of topics managers should consider managing financials. Learning both theory and practical application was very useful to me to apply to my organisation.
By Domenic N•
May 3, 2020
The topics are quite confusing. Still I was able to manage it. Looking forward to learn more
By K. S•
Jul 5, 2020
Its more useful for me and i get more information from through this course tq for this course
By sabresh k k•
Jul 11, 2020
Very useful and must learn this course who ever wants to do finance and accounting together
By Adly A A M•
Mar 29, 2020
Excellent
By Amr E S•
Jun 28, 2021
Excellent review of fianncial and management accounting. A quick gander over the role of strategy, ma and corporate governance. Looking forward to dig into the next course. However, a spreadsheet exercise to guide the concepts we learn wouldve been nice. Cheers !
By Dhinesh A D•
Jul 29, 2020
Great course. Concepts were explained in a succinct manner and brief. Suggested readings were helpful to reinforce the learning process. The course provides a high level overview of management and financial accounting concepts.
By Imam H•
Sep 15, 2020
This course is delivered in comprehensive and simple-wording, which makes me easily understand the subjects or course. Also, it includes realistic examples or cases, so I can imagine what happens to implement the knowledge.
By Diego D•
Apr 6, 2021
The course is amazing. It is suggested either with an economic background or with a technical one. I personally recommend it to anyone which is at his/her first approach with daily economic activities.
By Nishikant C•
May 30, 2021
By Tomoko C•
Feb 19, 2021
By Bernard D V•
Aug 4, 2020
Excellent course about management and financial accounting. I was expecting much more mathematics so it's a good surprise for me :) The foundations are well taught.
By Catherine R M•
Oct 2, 2020
Wonderful opportunity the materials were best , the professor was informative . I proceed with the rest of the courses , really impressed
By Meena C•
Jul 17, 2020
A well designed and delivered course that provides the foundation to understand the core of management and financial accounting.
By Sanya K•
Mar 27, 2022
Enjoyed the course, very interesting and can relate it to work, the industry as well as business management
By IBIANGMIDAKA M K•
Jun 28, 2021
Thank you so much for this wonderful opportunity. You have really helped me gather more information.
By Ihtisham A•
May 4, 2022
its course outstanding and i learn many thing related to management and financial accounting
By MUHAMMAD I•
Oct 24, 2021
Happy to enrolled in such a valuable course for my personal as well as professional life.
By Jessica C E•
May 17, 2020
It refreshes my knowledge about management & financial accounting during college days
By Anmol D•
May 28, 2020
Very good course for basics into financial management and financial modelling.
By Sreenath K P•
Jul 15, 2020
This is an extremely well course and the tutor is an awesome instructor
By Daniel A Z V•
May 24, 2020
It gives you the necessary foundations about finance and its concepts!
By chandan e•
Jun 22, 2020
Beginning concepts got overwhelmed, later it kept on clearing doubts.
By Erica S•
Jul 10, 2021
I really enjoyed the tutor's lectures, very easy to understand.
By Ani P K•
Jun 5, 2020
Very very excellent course for financial statement officials
By Marlon L C•
May 5, 2020
the course is very helpful. succinct yet informative