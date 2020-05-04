Chevron Left
Management and financial accounting: Know your numbers 1 by Macquarie University

About the Course

Financial literacy is a fundamental capability for any business leader, whether you are running your own small business/start-up or working at a large organisation. This course will provide you with a sound foundational understanding of financial and management accounting, and how to use accounting to facilitate and align decisions made by owners, managers and employees. Via structured learning activities (video lectures, quizzes, discussion prompts and written assessments) you will develop the ability to seek out financial opportunities and avoid financial misadventure. You’ll learn how to organise, create, interpret and communicate important financial information effectively, which will help you improve your organisation’s internal procedures and processes....

By Domenic N

May 3, 2020

The topics are quite confusing. Still I was able to manage it. Looking forward to learn more

By K. S

Jul 5, 2020

Its more useful for me and i get more information from through this course tq for this course

By sabresh k k

Jul 11, 2020

Very useful and must learn this course who ever wants to do finance and accounting together

By Adly A A M

Mar 29, 2020

Excellent

By Amr E S

Jun 28, 2021

Excellent review of fianncial and management accounting. A quick gander over the role of strategy, ma and corporate governance. Looking forward to dig into the next course. However, a spreadsheet exercise to guide the concepts we learn wouldve been nice. Cheers !

By Dhinesh A D

Jul 29, 2020

Great course. Concepts were explained in a succinct manner and brief. Suggested readings were helpful to reinforce the learning process. The course provides a high level overview of management and financial accounting concepts.

By Imam H

Sep 15, 2020

This course is delivered in comprehensive and simple-wording, which makes me easily understand the subjects or course. Also, it includes realistic examples or cases, so I can imagine what happens to implement the knowledge.

By Diego D

Apr 6, 2021

The course is amazing. It is suggested either with an economic background or with a technical one. I personally recommend it to anyone which is at his/her first approach with daily economic activities.

By Nishikant C

May 30, 2021

Course is well structured , informative and the supplementary reading section comprises of good resources that reinforce the concepts. A recap section/lecture slides would be very beneficial .

By Tomoko C

Feb 19, 2021

This course covers a variety of topics managers should consider managing financials. Learning both theory and practical application was very useful to me to apply to my organisation.

By Bernard D V

Aug 4, 2020

Excellent course about management and financial accounting. I was expecting much more mathematics so it's a good surprise for me :) The foundations are well taught.

By Catherine R M

Oct 2, 2020

Wonderful opportunity the materials were best , the professor was informative . I proceed with the rest of the courses , really impressed

By Meena C

Jul 17, 2020

A well designed and delivered course that provides the foundation to understand the core of management and financial accounting.

By Sanya K

Mar 27, 2022

Enjoyed the course, very interesting and can relate it to work, the industry as well as business management

By IBIANGMIDAKA M K

Jun 28, 2021

Thank you so much for this wonderful opportunity. You have really helped me gather more information.

By Ihtisham A

May 4, 2022

its course outstanding and i learn many thing related to management and financial accounting

By MUHAMMAD I

Oct 24, 2021

Happy to enrolled in such a valuable course for my personal as well as professional life.

By Jessica C E

May 17, 2020

It refreshes my knowledge about management & financial accounting during college days

By Anmol D

May 28, 2020

Very good course for basics into financial management and financial modelling.

By Sreenath K P

Jul 15, 2020

This is an extremely well course and the tutor is an awesome instructor

By Daniel A Z V

May 24, 2020

It gives you the necessary foundations about finance and its concepts!

By chandan e

Jun 22, 2020

Beginning concepts got overwhelmed, later it kept on clearing doubts.

By Erica S

Jul 10, 2021

I really enjoyed the tutor's lectures, very easy to understand.

By Ani P K

Jun 5, 2020

Very very excellent course for financial statement officials

By Marlon L C

May 5, 2020

the course is very helpful. succinct yet informative

