Course 1 of 4 in the
Analysing: Numeric and digital literacies Specialization
What you will learn

  • Demonstrate an understanding of the development of financial statements

  • Investigate and analyse financial statements in practice

  • Apply financial ratios for purposes of understanding and synthesising business position and performance

  • Apply a range of management accounting techniques to generate and evaluate complex ideas and concepts to improve decision making

Macquarie University

Start working towards your Master's degree

This course is part of the 100% online Global Master of Business Administration (Global MBA) from Macquarie University. If you are admitted to the full program, your courses count towards your degree learning.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

The building blocks

Week 2

Ratios and data: Why and how

Week 3

Strategy and accounting

Week 4

Budgeting and forecasting

About the Analysing: Numeric and digital literacies Specialization

Analysing: Numeric and digital literacies

