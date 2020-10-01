Financial literacy is a fundamental capability for any business leader, whether you are running your own small business/start-up or working at a large organisation. This course will provide you with a sound foundational understanding of financial and management accounting, and how to use accounting to facilitate and align decisions made by owners, managers and employees. Via structured learning activities (video lectures, quizzes, discussion prompts and written assessments) you will develop the ability to seek out financial opportunities and avoid financial misadventure. You’ll learn how to organise, create, interpret and communicate important financial information effectively, which will help you improve your organisation’s internal procedures and processes.
Demonstrate an understanding of the development of financial statements
Investigate and analyse financial statements in practice
Apply financial ratios for purposes of understanding and synthesising business position and performance
Apply a range of management accounting techniques to generate and evaluate complex ideas and concepts to improve decision making
Macquarie University
Macquarie is ranked among the top one per cent of universities in the world, and with a 5-star QS rating, we are recognised for producing graduates who are among the most sought-after professionals in the world. Since our foundation 54 years ago, we have aspired to be a different type of university: one focused on fostering collaboration between students, academics, industry and society.
The building blocks
Welcome to the first week of Know Your Numbers 1. This week, we are going to take on the basics of two important topics in MBA programs: accounting and finance. Accounting is primarily concerned with the classification of financial values (expressed as assets, liabilities, and equity), while finance expands on this to consider the valuation of our assets and the way that we have funded them through debt or equity. As such, the two concepts are closely related, though their focal points differ somewhat.
Ratios and data: Why and how
Welcome to Week 2! This week, we are going to focus on some of the most useful ratios and measurements that are commonly used in business, so that you can take your skills in this area and apply them to the rest of your studies, and more importantly, your career and your life. These will serve as a starting point for looking into quantitative analysis for your own organisation as well as for considering the strategic choices available to competitors, or other firms in which you may have an interest.
Strategy and accounting
During this week, we shift our focus from financial analysis and ratios to broader questions regarding the strategy of our organisation. The reason we do this is so that we have a first glance into what links exist between qualitative change and the downstream quantitative impacts that we can expect.
Budgeting and forecasting
This week, we begin to explore the connection between strategy, tactics, operations, and the numbers that demonstrate the financial health of our organisation. The role of management accounting in this context is also drawn into the discussion here, as is the nature of our role as managers in having to interpret technical accounting analysis on one hand, and influence strategic change on another.
Happy to enrolled in such a valuable course for my personal as well as professional life.
its course outstanding and i learn many thing related to management and financial accounting
This course covers a variety of topics managers should consider managing financials. Learning both theory and practical application was very useful to me to apply to my organisation.
Wonderful opportunity the materials were best , the professor was informative . I proceed with the rest of the courses , really impressed
Being financially and data-literate is a requirement of all effective leaders. This includes the ability to analyse data and harness its value, as well as to leverage these skills to become a future-focused business leader. In four themed courses, this specialisation will: teach you that financial literacy is a required capability for every business leader (Know Your Numbers 1); provide you with a foundational understanding of how to manage your organisation’s finances effectively (Know Your Numbers 2); equip you with tools to analyse data and generate market insights (Generate Insights); and explore what to measure to maximise customer value (Know Your Customers).
