Sort and Filter Data in SQL using MySQL Workbench
Write SQL retrieval queries using MySQL Workbench.
Apply filtering in an SQL query to limit the rows displayed in the results.
Sort the rows of data retrieved by an SQL query.
In this project you will use MySQL Workbench to write SQL queries that retrieve, sort, and filter data from tables in a relational database. Adding filtering to a query ensures that only the data needed is displayed in the query result. Sorting is applied to arrange the rows in that query result into an order that is meaningful to the data’s user. Adding code to an SQL query to filter and sort data generates a query result that makes data analysis easier for users, enabling more effective decision-making. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Open and execute an SQL script that contains a query with a WHERE clause that filters and an ORDER BY clause that sorts.
Experiment with sorting by multiple columns and comparing ascending and descending sorts.
Use the SQL WHERE clause to specify which rows to display as a result of an SQL retrieval query.
Code a WHERE clause with one condition that tests for multiple values using the IN operator.
Combine multiple conditions in a combination WHERE clause in an SQL query to limit the rows retrieved and displayed.
