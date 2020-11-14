Complex Retrieval Queries in MySQL Workbench
Practice problem-solving skills in SQL query building.
Generate a complex retrieval query using SQL code.
Verify complex query results.
In this intermediate-level course you will use MySQL Workbench to expand your basic SQL query-writing skills with more complex examples and activities. In hands-on activities in MySQL Workbench, you will write and execute SQL queries that retrieve data from multiple tables. In addition, you will generate queries that summarize data and perform calculations. Nested queries and SQL scripting rounds out the course content. While the course concentrates on query writing, you also get a taste of the problem-solving and data analysis efforts required for complex query construction and query results verification. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Mysql Workbench
Aggregate Function
SQL
Nested Query
SQL Scripting
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Database Review
Join with the WHERE Clause
Join with the JOIN Statement
Grouping, Summing, Counting and More
Nested Queries
The Kitchen Sink Script
Check Your Results
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
