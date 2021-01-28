Chevron Left
In this intermediate-level course you will use MySQL Workbench to expand your basic SQL query-writing skills with more complex examples and activities. In hands-on activities in MySQL Workbench, you will write and execute SQL queries that retrieve data from multiple tables. In addition, you will generate queries that summarize data and perform calculations. Nested queries and SQL scripting rounds out the course content. While the course concentrates on query writing, you also get a taste of the problem-solving and data analysis efforts required for complex query construction and query results verification. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

By Yi F T

Jan 28, 2021

Excellent introduction to interface, joins, nested queries, and aggregate functions. Would have liked to see more foreign/primary key topics, but otherwise explanations were clear and in-depth, unlike the intro to+intermediate relational Database and SQL course. Would recommend

By Habib H S

Nov 15, 2020

Good for beginners. But cloud computer is not good to practice. Better regular courses interface.

By Deleted A

Oct 27, 2020

Helpful

By Anshuman B

Aug 8, 2020

Thankssssss

By Mohammad H

Dec 27, 2020

Very good!

By Vivian L

Jul 13, 2021

It didn't cover enough materials.

By Paul J H

Feb 8, 2021

Quality control issues as the instructors screen keeps popping up too many times. The instructors screen was also displaying different icons within MySQL than my screen which was confusing and frustrating at times.

