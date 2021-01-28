By Yi F T•
Jan 28, 2021
Excellent introduction to interface, joins, nested queries, and aggregate functions. Would have liked to see more foreign/primary key topics, but otherwise explanations were clear and in-depth, unlike the intro to+intermediate relational Database and SQL course. Would recommend
By Habib H S•
Nov 15, 2020
Good for beginners. But cloud computer is not good to practice. Better regular courses interface.
By Deleted A•
Oct 27, 2020
Helpful
By Anshuman B•
Aug 8, 2020
Thankssssss
By Mohammad H•
Dec 27, 2020
Very good!
By Vivian L•
Jul 13, 2021
It didn't cover enough materials.
By Paul J H•
Feb 8, 2021
Quality control issues as the instructors screen keeps popping up too many times. The instructors screen was also displaying different icons within MySQL than my screen which was confusing and frustrating at times.