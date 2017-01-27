Chevron Left
4.6
stars
221 ratings
38 reviews

This opening module of the Power of Markets course covers the basic assumptions about market participants made by economists, the concept of opportunity cost, and the key determinants of supply and demand. We will then learn how to use the supply-demand framework to explain and predict market outcomes and to show how government policies affect those market outcomes. We will look at how quantity demanded and supplied respond to their key determinants in quantitative (elasticity) as well as qualitative terms. The last two weeks of the first module will investigate consumer behavior more closely and show how consumer choices are driven by the interplay of preferences and budget constraints. We will employ the consumer choice framework to examine investor choice as well as policies such as ObamaCare and school choice. Finally, we will also address the concept of how to distribute a given amount of goods across a society’s consumers in the most efficient manner....

By James d

Jan 27, 2017

This was very help of everything i need to know about managing and dealing with different kinds of real world problems.

By Felipe O G C B

Sep 19, 2016

Excellent course. Examples given are very well explained, the professor is pretty clear and has a nice approach when talking. An excelent course for people interested in Microeconomics, although you might need at least an Economics Introductory Course to get the hang of it.

By Abolaji A

Dec 18, 2017

This course was really helpful as it provided in-depth understanding and a unique perspective to supply chain management. In addition, the lecturer was quite articulate despite the highly technical concepts introduced and explained. Highly recommended!

By Huynh L D

Jun 21, 2016

Great revision for economics supply and demand and consumer behavior.

The course is a challenging reinforcement to supply and demand basics.

This course offers a lot of practice to revise those basic economic concepts.

By HIROAKI

Jan 4, 2016

I have taken this course to learn this topic in English. I had studied this topic in my language. This topic was a little bit confusing, but I could understand thanks to this .

By Wei Z

Sep 2, 2019

Dear Professor Mark Zupan,

Thank you very much for your great course, which has helped me to understand the theory and methodology of Economics deeply.

Best wishes.

Wei Zhu

By Arvind D

Jun 7, 2020

It was a wonderful experience, how the concept of economics is related in day-to-day activities is told in a conceptual manner. It was a great time learning the concepts.

By Armaan

Apr 8, 2018

The instructor was very nice. He explained every topic with real world examples which made the course easier to understand and interesting.

By ROSHAN R

May 17, 2020

its an awesome experience by learning through coursera and it helps me a lot nd by soving quiz it give me a satisfaction result

By ANURAG J

Oct 7, 2018

it is a very good course. i understand many things on demand and supply and different curves . thank you...........

By DHARMENDRA S

Sep 26, 2020

in this course i have learn lot of thinking related to microeconomics .very good facuilty

By Sergienko A

Apr 14, 2020

It was a wonderful course, it made my brain work hard：）Thank you very much!

By Mario J C M

Mar 12, 2019

Great course to introduce yourself to basic concepts in microeconomics!

By Roman B

Apr 19, 2017

The course that changes way of thinking. Thank you a lot for this.

By Alpesh L

Sep 25, 2020

Very nicely explanation of each and every topic

By Akapo O

May 19, 2021

It was an enlightening course. I learnt a lot

By amitdas_06@yahoo.com

Jul 30, 2020

Great course and awesome teacher. Well done.

By Raymond L

Mar 9, 2018

excellent professor，nice teaching style

By Martin I

Feb 27, 2018

Easy to follow, clear explanation

By Nicholas K

Mar 19, 2018

Very instructive.

By Shafi V

Oct 29, 2020

great course

By Bart B

Feb 4, 2017

Interesting!

By EMMANUEL Q

Oct 11, 2016

good course

By Abraham D

Apr 29, 2019

Xexe

By Sreeram N

Jul 1, 2020

Economics and related topic are my all-time favourite one and that was the only reason I choose the course. The course was very informative and useful for me. The topics are basically the factors which we follow in our life. In my opinion, the drawback of the course is the graphs which explained is already completed and it is very difficult to understand for a student like me. Therefore, it is my humble suggestion that please draw the graphs live and explain each and every line while constructing the graph. In the full, the course is very useful. Thank you for providing me with an opportunity to complete this course.

