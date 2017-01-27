AD
Jun 7, 2020
It was a wonderful experience, how the concept of economics is related in day-to-day activities is told in a conceptual manner. It was a great time learning the concepts.
A
Apr 7, 2018
The instructor was very nice. He explained every topic with real world examples which made the course easier to understand and interesting.
By James d•
Jan 27, 2017
This was very help of everything i need to know about managing and dealing with different kinds of real world problems.
By Felipe O G C B•
Sep 19, 2016
Excellent course. Examples given are very well explained, the professor is pretty clear and has a nice approach when talking. An excelent course for people interested in Microeconomics, although you might need at least an Economics Introductory Course to get the hang of it.
By Abolaji A•
Dec 18, 2017
This course was really helpful as it provided in-depth understanding and a unique perspective to supply chain management. In addition, the lecturer was quite articulate despite the highly technical concepts introduced and explained. Highly recommended!
By Huynh L D•
Jun 21, 2016
Great revision for economics supply and demand and consumer behavior.
The course is a challenging reinforcement to supply and demand basics.
This course offers a lot of practice to revise those basic economic concepts.
By HIROAKI•
Jan 4, 2016
I have taken this course to learn this topic in English. I had studied this topic in my language. This topic was a little bit confusing, but I could understand thanks to this .
By Wei Z•
Sep 2, 2019
Dear Professor Mark Zupan,
Thank you very much for your great course, which has helped me to understand the theory and methodology of Economics deeply.
Best wishes.
Wei Zhu
By Arvind D•
Jun 7, 2020
By Armaan•
Apr 8, 2018
By ROSHAN R•
May 17, 2020
its an awesome experience by learning through coursera and it helps me a lot nd by soving quiz it give me a satisfaction result
By ANURAG J•
Oct 7, 2018
it is a very good course. i understand many things on demand and supply and different curves . thank you...........
By DHARMENDRA S•
Sep 26, 2020
in this course i have learn lot of thinking related to microeconomics .very good facuilty
By Sergienko A•
Apr 14, 2020
It was a wonderful course, it made my brain work hard：）Thank you very much!
By Mario J C M•
Mar 12, 2019
Great course to introduce yourself to basic concepts in microeconomics!
By Roman B•
Apr 19, 2017
The course that changes way of thinking. Thank you a lot for this.
By Alpesh L•
Sep 25, 2020
Very nicely explanation of each and every topic
By Akapo O•
May 19, 2021
It was an enlightening course. I learnt a lot
By amitdas_06@yahoo.com•
Jul 30, 2020
Great course and awesome teacher. Well done.
By Raymond L•
Mar 9, 2018
excellent professor，nice teaching style
By Martin I•
Feb 27, 2018
Easy to follow, clear explanation
By Nicholas K•
Mar 19, 2018
Very instructive.
By Shafi V•
Oct 29, 2020
great course
By Bart B•
Feb 4, 2017
Interesting!
By EMMANUEL Q•
Oct 11, 2016
good course
By Abraham D•
Apr 29, 2019
By Sreeram N•
Jul 1, 2020
Economics and related topic are my all-time favourite one and that was the only reason I choose the course. The course was very informative and useful for me. The topics are basically the factors which we follow in our life. In my opinion, the drawback of the course is the graphs which explained is already completed and it is very difficult to understand for a student like me. Therefore, it is my humble suggestion that please draw the graphs live and explain each and every line while constructing the graph. In the full, the course is very useful. Thank you for providing me with an opportunity to complete this course.