RS
Feb 25, 2018
This course is indeed a helpful one and has helped me to understand the Market Structure in a very eminent way.
JJ
Jun 20, 2019
This course was great. I strongly recommend buying the recommended book, as it will help a lot.
By Калашников В А•
Feb 23, 2018
КУрс очень слабый
By Wei Z•
Sep 4, 2019
Dear Professor Mark Zupan,
Thank you very much for your great course, which has helped me to understand the theory and methodology of Economics deeply.
Best wishes.
Wei Zhu
By RITESH K S•
Feb 26, 2018
This course is indeed a helpful one and has helped me to understand the Market Structure in a very eminent way.
By Raymond L•
Mar 24, 2018
The best courses in Coursera, i greatly appreciate the hard work by Professor Zupan, a happy man from China.
By James J•
Jun 20, 2019
This course was great. I strongly recommend buying the recommended book, as it will help a lot.
By Martin I•
Jan 26, 2017
It opens your eyes to the world fo supply and demand...a very clear explanation.
By John V T•
Feb 21, 2016
Excellent course. Well worth the effort Looking forward to Part III.
By Roman B•
Apr 19, 2017
The course that changes way of thinking. Thank you a lot for this.
By Phạm T L V•
Nov 8, 2017
Thank you so much! This subject is very essential for marketer
By Omer S•
Sep 11, 2018
A very good taste and exposing to the economical thinking
By Хожиматова К•
Dec 24, 2017
Everything was perfectly clear
By GUNTY N B 2•
Feb 17, 2022
good
thank you for explaining
By enrique a r•
Jan 20, 2019
great!
By Mai T•
Mar 28, 2017
good
By Maksim K•
Feb 4, 2016
Thank Mark Zupan, and team prepared for the course and interesting material.
One star off for the complete lack of feedback in forums and cheating with text material. Neither of the books mentioned in the course, neither pdf nor links where to get or buy.
Finally proceed to the third course where, hopefully, we will know how to calculate the required advertising and other tools to gain market power. Why study the specialization I mainly was started
By Santiago R R•
Jun 14, 2020
Great course, looking forward to take the next one on this topic.
By Борчининов И А•
Feb 23, 2018
HGERrgWWEGHRWhetjhDFH sdrrg a aae rwyhgadryh et