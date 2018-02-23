Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for The Power of Markets II: Market Structure and Firm Behavior by University of Rochester

4.7
stars
103 ratings
16 reviews

About the Course

In order to maximize profits, firms must ensure that any given output level is produced at least cost and then select the price-output combination that results in total revenue exceeding total cost by the greatest amount possible. With this in mind, this second module of the Power of Markets course addresses how firms can most effectively convert inputs into final output and then covers determining the best price-output combination for a firm and how this varies depending on whether the firm is operating in a perfectly competitive or imperfectly competitive market setting....

Top reviews

RS

Feb 25, 2018

This course is indeed a helpful one and has helped me to understand the Market Structure in a very eminent way.

JJ

Jun 20, 2019

This course was great. I strongly recommend buying the recommended book, as it will help a lot.

Filter by:

1 - 17 of 17 Reviews for The Power of Markets II: Market Structure and Firm Behavior

By Калашников В А

Feb 23, 2018

КУрс очень слабый

By Wei Z

Sep 4, 2019

Dear Professor Mark Zupan,

Thank you very much for your great course, which has helped me to understand the theory and methodology of Economics deeply.

Best wishes.

Wei Zhu

By RITESH K S

Feb 26, 2018

This course is indeed a helpful one and has helped me to understand the Market Structure in a very eminent way.

By Raymond L

Mar 24, 2018

The best courses in Coursera, i greatly appreciate the hard work by Professor Zupan, a happy man from China.

By James J

Jun 20, 2019

This course was great. I strongly recommend buying the recommended book, as it will help a lot.

By Martin I

Jan 26, 2017

It opens your eyes to the world fo supply and demand...a very clear explanation.

By John V T

Feb 21, 2016

Excellent course. Well worth the effort Looking forward to Part III.

By Roman B

Apr 19, 2017

The course that changes way of thinking. Thank you a lot for this.

By Phạm T L V

Nov 8, 2017

Thank you so much! This subject is very essential for marketer

By Omer S

Sep 11, 2018

A very good taste and exposing to the economical thinking

By Хожиматова К

Dec 24, 2017

Everything was perfectly clear

By GUNTY N B 2

Feb 17, 2022

good

thank you for explaining

By enrique a r

Jan 20, 2019

great!

By Mai T

Mar 28, 2017

good

By Maksim K

Feb 4, 2016

Thank Mark Zupan, and team prepared for the course and interesting material.

One star off for the complete lack of feedback in forums and cheating with text material. Neither of the books mentioned in the course, neither pdf nor links where to get or buy.

Finally proceed to the third course where, hopefully, we will know how to calculate the required advertising and other tools to gain market power. Why study the specialization I mainly was started

By Santiago R R

Jun 14, 2020

Great course, looking forward to take the next one on this topic.

By Борчининов И А

Feb 23, 2018

