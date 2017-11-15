By David S•
Nov 15, 2017
The capstone course was a mess. A passing grade is set at 80% which is reasonable, but students grade assignments in increments of 25%. This basically means that you need to achieve 100% on the final assignment, which is not realistic given the knowledge of the students. The same students that could not come close to completing the assignment are grading other students' assignments. I reviewed numerous assignments, and they were far from complete. The feedback I received didn't align with the requirements of the assignment, and now there is a chance I will have to wait until the next course is available to try it all again. As I mentioned, the capstone course is a mess and should be fixed by the course staff. What a total let down....
By Meredith W•
Nov 2, 2020
This capstone, along with all other courses in this specialization, were far from helpful with applicable takeaways to bolster my current role. To start, this capstone reuses 80% of its video content from the other courses in the specialization. So by the time you get to this one, you have already seen most of the content. The instruction is all over the place. I had a really hard time taking proper notes. Definitions of certain terms or phrases weren't always defined. There was a TON of instances where the instruction assumed you were familiar with something already - mostly statistical theories and formulas. Which leads to my last point, these courses are EXTREMELY statistics heavy. There should be a pre-req or a least a beginning segment on the foundations of statistics so you can understand what's going on in these courses. I have walked away with a certificate and basic understanding of the topics, but do not feel overly confident to try to implement some of these things in my day to day job.
By Sofia G•
Apr 24, 2020
Great course. Amazing content. Incredibly well explained by Professor Schweidel. I have learnt a lot. Thank you!