About the Course
This specialization is ideal for individuals who currently work in or are targeting opportunities in consulting and strategy, industrial sales and buying, marketing management, entrepreneurship and business development.
In this course, you will be exposed to the challenges of implementing a pricing strategy in your route-to-market and the necessity of becoming a "strategic skeptic." Questions such as, "how to ensure our partners do the right activity at the right price?" "how should my firm protect itself from channel partners who seek to cheat or free ride?" will be answered. You will also be exposed to direct selling channels, their incentive structures, and understand how and when they might represent a viable route-to-market....