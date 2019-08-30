Chevron Left
In this course, you will develop the knowledge and skills to assess and stabilize certain types of patients for transport. By the end of this course, you will be able to: (1) Identify the signs and symptoms associated with a patient in shock, to describe the major categories of shock, to assess a patient with signs of shock and formulate a plan for treatment to stabilize the patient for transport, (2) Identify a patient in cardiac arrest and to describe the components of high performance CPR including placement of an AED, components of quality chest compressions, and options for oxygenation, (3) Identify a patient with under the influence of a drug of abuse or a toxicologic ingestion, assess a patient with a potential or known ingestion, and to formulate a plan for treatment and stabilization for transport including that of a violent patient, (4) Identify the symptoms associated with the most common environmental emergencies including hypothermia, hyperthermia, lightning strike and drowning, to assess patients with an environmental emergency and to describe initial treatment and stabilization for transportation and (5) Understanding your patient's story as well as to think critically about the complaint and symptoms associated with the gastrointestinal track, renal system, and the reproductive system....

KC

May 6, 2020

Thanking Coursera for this platform as this enable me as well the rest of the aspiring EMT person to perform and been on par with excellence and knowledge wise in practicing at work place station.

MB

Aug 27, 2020

Very helpful course on diagnosis & management on certain diseases. Content is basic but the explanation is thorough and there are also supplementary readings. The quizzes can be quite difficult.

By RASHEED E A A

Aug 30, 2019

I swear this is the best course I have ever seen , the type of questions and evaluation, the scenario of the scene, every thing is excellent.

By Halimat K

Apr 1, 2020

You should consider taking this course even if you don't plan on working as an EMT, the knowledge will be beneficial to you and the people around you.

By KARTTIGAYEN C

May 7, 2020

Thanking Coursera for this platform as this enable me as well the rest of the aspiring EMT person to perform and been on par with excellence and knowledge wise in practicing at work place station.

By SHANTI P C

Oct 8, 2020

Was very interesting and helpful with lots and lots of information.

By josue d s c

Apr 15, 2019

fantastic

By Aedrian A

Jan 25, 2021

This course excellently compresses the science and best practice of CPR-, toxicology- and wilderness medicine-related care to an easily-digestible material. Medical students and practitioners-in-training will also find this course a great review of the basics, and EMTs-to-be will not regret taking this offering especially on doing CPR - which I believe to be the bread-and-butter of acute care.

By Malamati V

Oct 16, 2020

As a medical student, I found this course really useful for the revision of information that I had learned so far in university classes. Moreover, I now feel more confident to manage a patient in an ER setting. I should also mention that the instructors of the course were really good!

By Muhamad A B A B

Aug 28, 2020

Very helpful course on diagnosis & management on certain diseases. Content is basic but the explanation is thorough and there are also supplementary readings. The quizzes can be quite difficult.

By Priyanka A

Jul 8, 2020

It was great pleasure taking this course, everyone at some or other time come across emergency scenario,then primary care becomes important.Taking this course I have come to about scene safety, BSI and ABCs that's the important first and foremost for life saving .Thank you for this course..!

By Stefan R

Sep 13, 2020

This was truly an interesting course that's of great value and is very much a necessity to harness the skills learned that can be used in our everyday lives. Great instructors, well put together work, clearly spoken and understood. All round fantastic

By Joao P L A

Jun 2, 2020

I just learned so much this week that, I just sign for this amazing untrasound classes to understand abdominal pain. Every week I am able to explore so much the Resources of the course, print the reading pages and follow the forums.

By T. J C J

Mar 9, 2020

Another great course in the EMT series! A lot of information in this course that builds nicely on all of the previous classes. The final quiz is even laid out more like an on-scene clinical exam instead of stand alone questions.

By Kanhi R V

Aug 22, 2021

i found this course very intresting, increased my skill with very important topics. thank you very much for all the team and heartly thanks for coursera for providing education for global

By Elisha B

Dec 18, 2020

The course is easy to understand with applicable concepts and methods. It has helped me improve my medical emergency skills as a clinician.

By dicta R

Jul 20, 2020

This course have made it easy for me to know more about Toxicology and enhanced my desire to reach out to those in remote areas.

By Usha M

Jun 1, 2020

It was very useful and informative. The pattern of assignment and evaluation of that was up to the point. And teaching was super

By Christian I

Mar 28, 2020

I am grateful and thankful for the support and help you provide , in such times and this are the real heroes doing heroic acts.

By MARION N

Nov 7, 2020

5 stars for this course for the lectures and reading material are easy to follow.i enjoyed every moment of the course.

By Devika S

Nov 25, 2020

This course was very interesting also advance ,it teaches me a lot of important protocols in the medical field .

By Paul I

Oct 2, 2019

well structure lecture with all the additional reading and video make more easy to comprehend.

By Kay J M

Nov 3, 2020

Heartily Thanks to the people behind this course and to the University of Colorado!!! ;)

By Mimi A Z

Jul 3, 2020

Excellent! Learned more than I could ever expect, awesome presentations by speakers too !

By Hannah J M R

Mar 10, 2021

The course is very informative and it helped me learned a lot about medical emergencies.

By Angelica J

Dec 7, 2020

This course is a must for people who need to know how to respond to medical emergencies.

By RITESH G

Sep 15, 2019

Foundation of Wilderness Medics. The skill videos are a good way to revise the theory.

