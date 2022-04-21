PC
Apr 20, 2022
yesterday I passed my Meta certification! Thank you for this prep-course! :) PS: currently waiting for my combined coursera/meta badge. hopefully it will arrive soon
NV
May 12, 2022
Practical and detailed instruction. I will also take the exam 200-101 Meta Marketing Science.
By Petar C•
Apr 21, 2022
By Ngo N T V•
May 13, 2022
By kaharou b b•
Apr 13, 2022
Such an Amazing course, the instructors were all great.
Thank you all