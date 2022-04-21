Chevron Left
Back to Meta Marketing Science Certification Exam

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Meta Marketing Science Certification Exam by Meta

4.8
stars
16 ratings
3 reviews

About the Course

This course helps you prepare for the Meta Marketing Science Certification exam. You’ll be guided through scheduling and taking the exam through Meta Blueprint. You’ll get access to the study guide and other resources to help you prepare to take the exam. This course is only accessible to learners who have successfully completed course 1 (Marketing Analytics Foundation), course 2 (Introduction to Data Analytics), course 3 (Statistics for Marketing), course 4 (Data Analytics for Marketing) and course 5 (Marketing Analytics with Facebook) in this program....

Top reviews

PC

Apr 20, 2022

yesterday I passed my Meta certification! Thank you for this prep-course! :) PS: currently waiting for my combined coursera/meta badge. hopefully it will arrive soon

NV

May 12, 2022

Practical and detailed instruction. I will also take the exam 200-101 Meta Marketing Science.

Filter by:

1 - 3 of 3 Reviews for Meta Marketing Science Certification Exam

By Petar C

Apr 21, 2022

yesterday I passed my Meta certification! Thank you for this prep-course! :) PS: currently waiting for my combined coursera/meta badge. hopefully it will arrive soon

By Ngo N T V

May 13, 2022

Practical and detailed instruction. I will also take the exam 200-101 Meta Marketing Science.

By kaharou b b

Apr 13, 2022

Such an Amazing course, the instructors were all great.

Thank you all

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder