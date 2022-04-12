About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 6 of 6 in the
Meta Marketing Analytics
Beginner Level

Completion of the first five courses in this program are required

Approx. 1 hour to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Complete the Meta Marketing Science Certification Exam

Skills you will gain

  • Marketing Science
  • Social Media Marketing
  • Data Analysis
  • Facebook Advertising
  • Ads Manager
Meta

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Prepare for and Take the Meta Marketing Science Certification Exam

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 8 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

12 minutes to complete

Career Support and Congratulations!

12 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 2 min), 1 reading

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM META MARKETING SCIENCE CERTIFICATION EXAM

About the Meta Marketing Analytics Professional Certificate

Meta Marketing Analytics

Frequently Asked Questions

