This course helps you prepare for the Meta Marketing Science Certification exam. You’ll be guided through scheduling and taking the exam through Meta Blueprint. You’ll get access to the study guide and other resources to help you prepare to take the exam.
This course is part of the Meta Marketing Analytics Professional Certificate
About this Course
Completion of the first five courses in this program are required
What you will learn
Complete the Meta Marketing Science Certification Exam
- Marketing Science
- Social Media Marketing
- Data Analysis
- Facebook Advertising
- Ads Manager
Meta
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Prepare for and Take the Meta Marketing Science Certification Exam
You will register for, prepare for, and take the Meta Marketing Science Certification Exam.
Career Support and Congratulations!
To finish out the program, here are some helpful interview tips for getting your next job.
Practical and detailed instruction. I will also take the exam 200-101 Meta Marketing Science.
Such an Amazing course, the instructors were all great. Thank you all
yesterday I passed my Meta certification! Thank you for this prep-course! :) PS: currently waiting for my combined coursera/meta badge. hopefully it will arrive soon
About the Meta Marketing Analytics Professional Certificate
This six-course program is designed for anyone looking to gain in-demand technical skills to kickstart a career as a marketing analyst or better analyze their business. No experience necessary.
