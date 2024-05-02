UBITS
Mide el desempeño de tu equipo de trabajo
Mide el desempeño de tu equipo de trabajo

Taught in Spanish

Course

Francisco Contreras

Instructor: Francisco Contreras

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

2 hours to complete
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

  • Medir el desempeño de un equipo a través de las diferentes métricas, con el fin de generar planes de mejoras integrales y aumentar la productividad.

May 2024

There is 1 module in this course

A la hora de medir el rendimiento de tu equipo, no basta con analizar solo los resultados económicos. En este curso descubrirás cómo agregar medidas cualitativas y evaluar habilidades clave de trabajo en equipo y mejora continua. Explora las principales métricas de productividad, valor y sustentabilidad, y aprende a generar planes de mejora continua que impulsen el éxito de tu equipo. ¿Estás listo para llevar el desempeño de tu equipo al siguiente nivel?

4 videos8 readings1 assignment

Francisco Contreras
