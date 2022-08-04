Learner Reviews & Feedback for MV Substation - An industrial approach (PART-A) by L&T EduTech
About the Course
This tailor-made certificate course on MV Substation Engineering is curated by the Subject Matter Experts and practitioners of L&T, and is structured pragmatically to help the learner understand the industry practices in carrying out the engineering for substations and selection of various substation equipment in accordance with Indian & International Standards. In addition, it covers the electrical safety rules, safe operating procedures and an overview of maintenance practices to give a holistic understanding of the subject.
This course opens up opportunities for the learners to become/excel as a Electrical Design Engineer, Construction and Planning Engineer.
This course gives the learners insights about:
1. Substation, its types and components
2. Substation configuration for different scenarios
3. Transformers, its types and installation
4. Complete knowhow of LV and MV Switchgear and its components
5. Basics of Protection system
6. Station AC/DC Aux Power system...