This tailor-made certificate course on MV Substation Engineering is curated by the Subject Matter Experts and practitioners of L&T, and is structured pragmatically to help the learner understand the industry practices in carrying out the engineering for substations and selection of various substation equipment in accordance with Indian & International Standards. In addition, it covers the electrical safety rules, safe operating procedures and an overview of maintenance practices to give a holistic understanding of the subject.
This course is part of the A Practitioner's Approach to Power Distribution & Automation Specialization
To be Successful in this course, you should have basic knowledge on Switchgear and Protection
- Understanding of electrical schemes
- Design concepts
- Interdisciplinary coordination skills
L&T EduTech
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Substation Overview
You will understand - what is a substation, what are the different types of substations, and the different components that constitute a substation.
Basic Design Parameters, Single Line Diagram
You will know the various factors which influence substation design like altitude, wind, ambient temperature, seismic area etc. You will understand role of industry practices and domestic/international standards.You will also understand why substations are differently configured from each other even though they serve the same function.
Transformers
You will get an overview of the various types of transformers and their applications.
LV & MV Switchgear
You will know the various types of LV switchgear used across industries with their typical applications.
About the A Practitioner's Approach to Power Distribution & Automation Specialization
Our specialization is a blend of basic and emerging technology in the power distribution sector through two unique courses. First course is Electrical Power Distribution wherein we deal from concept to commissioning level, give exposure to the learners statutory regulations, the different distribution equipment like distribution transformers, pole mounted substation, auto reclosure, sectionlizers, Compact Substation, Ring Main unit. Today we are moving more of digitalization and our specialization covers the automation in distribution sector which is being implemented by different electricity boards in Indian and across the globe.
