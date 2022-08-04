About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 3 in the
A Practitioner's Approach to Power Distribution & Automation Specialization
Intermediate Level

To be Successful in this course, you should have basic knowledge on Switchgear and Protection

Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Understanding of electrical schemes
  • Design concepts
  • Interdisciplinary coordination skills
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 3 in the
A Practitioner's Approach to Power Distribution & Automation Specialization
Intermediate Level

To be Successful in this course, you should have basic knowledge on Switchgear and Protection

Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

L&T EduTech

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Substation Overview

3 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 101 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Basic Design Parameters, Single Line Diagram

2 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 100 min)
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Transformers

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 85 min)
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

LV & MV Switchgear

2 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 106 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

About the A Practitioner's Approach to Power Distribution & Automation Specialization

A Practitioner's Approach to Power Distribution & Automation

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder