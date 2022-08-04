This tailor-made certificate course on MV Substation Engineering is curated by the Subject Matter Experts and practitioners of L&T, and is structured pragmatically to help the learner understand the industry practices in carrying out the engineering for substations and selection of various substation equipment in accordance with Indian & International Standards. In addition, it covers the electrical safety rules, safe operating procedures and an overview of maintenance practices to give a holistic understanding of the subject.
This course is part of the A Practitioner's Approach to Power Distribution & Automation Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
To be Successful in this course, you should have basic knowledge on Switchgear and Protection
Skills you will gain
- Understanding of electrical schemes
- Construction methodology
- Design concepts
- Holistic design/engineering approach
To be Successful in this course, you should have basic knowledge on Switchgear and Protection
Offered by
L&T EduTech
In the world of engineering and technology, change and advancements are happening at the speed of light. Academia needs to keep pace with this change and career professionals need to adapt. This is the need gap L&T EduTech will fill. The vision for L&T EduTech is to be the bridge between academia and industry, between career professionals and ever-changing technology. L&T EduTech firmly believes that, only when these need gaps are filled, will we have truly empowered and knowledgeable workforce that will lead India in the future.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Cable Types & Construction, Selection & Sizing, Termination & Accessories
You will first learn about the construction details of the different types of cables. You will then be exposed to the various installation methods and cable laying methods and then understand the various cable parameters that are critical to the size selection. Finally, You will be taught about the final step of cable installation i.e., termination and its related accessories.
Surge Arrester, Lighting & Small Power Equipment
The role of lightning arrester and various types of arresters will be explained.
Outdoor SS Layout Engineering
Various electrical clearance requirements & its importance will be explained. You will be exposed to the correlation between SLD and physical arrangement of layout.
Cable Routing & EKD
You will be made familiar with various aspects of cable routing layout.
About the A Practitioner's Approach to Power Distribution & Automation Specialization
Our specialization is a blend of basic and emerging technology in the power distribution sector through two unique courses. First course is Electrical Power Distribution wherein we deal from concept to commissioning level, give exposure to the learners statutory regulations, the different distribution equipment like distribution transformers, pole mounted substation, auto reclosure, sectionlizers, Compact Substation, Ring Main unit. Today we are moving more of digitalization and our specialization covers the automation in distribution sector which is being implemented by different electricity boards in Indian and across the globe.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.