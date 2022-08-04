About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 3 in the
A Practitioner's Approach to Power Distribution & Automation Specialization
Intermediate Level

To be Successful in this course, you should have basic knowledge on Switchgear and Protection

Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Understanding of electrical schemes
  • Construction methodology
  • Design concepts
  • Holistic design/engineering approach
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Cable Types & Construction, Selection & Sizing, Termination & Accessories

3 hours to complete
17 videos (Total 155 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Surge Arrester, Lighting & Small Power Equipment

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 73 min)
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Outdoor SS Layout Engineering

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 106 min)
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Cable Routing & EKD

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 58 min)

