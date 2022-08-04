Learner Reviews & Feedback for MV Substation - An industrial approach (PART-B) by L&T EduTech
About the Course
This tailor-made certificate course on MV Substation Engineering is curated by the Subject Matter Experts and practitioners of L&T, and is structured pragmatically to help the learner understand the industry practices in carrying out the engineering for substations and selection of various substation equipment in accordance with Indian & International Standards. In addition, it covers the electrical safety rules, safe operating procedures and an overview of maintenance practices to give a holistic understanding of the subject.
This course opens up opportunities for the learners to become/excel as a Electrical Design Engineer, Construction and Planning Engineer.
This course gives the learners insights about:
1. Cables, it's construction and Termination
2. Cable routing and Erection Key diagram
3. Earthing and Lightning Protection
4. Civil and Mechanical Aspects of substation design
5. Maintenance and Safety of substation...