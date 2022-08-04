Chevron Left
This tailor-made certificate course on MV Substation Engineering is curated by the Subject Matter Experts and practitioners of L&T, and is structured pragmatically to help the learner understand the industry practices in carrying out the engineering for substations and selection of various substation equipment in accordance with Indian & International Standards. In addition, it covers the electrical safety rules, safe operating procedures and an overview of maintenance practices to give a holistic understanding of the subject. This course opens up opportunities for the learners to become/excel as a Electrical Design Engineer, Construction and Planning Engineer. This course gives the learners insights about: 1. Cables, it's construction and Termination 2. Cable routing and Erection Key diagram 3. Earthing and Lightning Protection 4. Civil and Mechanical Aspects of substation design 5. Maintenance and Safety of substation...
