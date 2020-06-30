DA
Jul 16, 2019
Good approach of the subject despite the fact it may seem not up to date. The simulation is catchy and some of the exercises proved to be quite challenging. I enjoyed learning.
VG
May 10, 2020
Program was very beneficial for me. Guides of this program and tutorials were very good. thanks to the guide and instructor of this program.
By Sharath•
Jun 30, 2020
The course content and delivery was excellent. However, we are supposed to purchase a login for a tool required to complete the course, I had to quit in the middle.
By Gaia S•
Sep 9, 2020
i had great expectations on this course but turns out that it's necessary to buy a 40$ program to actually follow it and it wasn't stated anywhere.
By Mahmoud A A F•
Nov 7, 2019
I really disappointed, the material of the course is not good as I started to believe the instructor with the material wants to make it complicated rather than make it easy
By Dan A•
Jul 17, 2019
By Nikita B•
Sep 10, 2018
I think that this course is a total waste of time and money.
1) Course is too theoreticalc (at least first 3 weeks that I have completed). It's becomes clear when tutor says that course is based on the book (sic!). Writing books and making courses are totally different stories.
2) Using of PTB Training Simulator is overkill. I'm simply couldn't login into PTB.
Maybe I'm not motivated enough, but after three weeks of boring content and problems with PTB I decided to stop spending my time on this cource.
By Julissa E L G•
Aug 15, 2020
I don't have money to purchase a program to take the course
By Thomas B•
Dec 8, 2020
You need to pay for a software to conclude it,
By Avigdor N•
Jul 17, 2018
Excellent course ! Among it's benefits is the ability to use the Project management simulator, that allows you to practice in a safe environment optimization of the project management at each and every step. You can then port the data, among others to Microsoft Project manager.
The instructor of the course Prof. Avy Shtub worn the PMI teaching award for 2018
By EG•
Jun 15, 2019
I would like to convey my appriciation and enthusiasm for the excelent "new product development course" and thank the course team and it's lecturer professor Avi Shtub for their efforts in compiling this illuminating and academically as well as practically high level learning experiance.
with regards e.g.
By Tin A K•
Oct 4, 2019
All the course are very effective and will have a chance to learn from the basic . I've gained so much experience and knowledge. The project plan videos are also a few example to study the course. I definitely recommended this course to all the users. Thank You.
By Vishwa G•
May 11, 2020
By K.Krishna v•
Mar 16, 2020
excellent course after completion i hava got knowledge of how to make our ideas into a product and its considerations
By Manish S•
Sep 1, 2020
It was a nice experience to learn through this course. Quite informative and very well structured.
By Dhaval D•
Aug 26, 2020
Excellent course. The simulation is fantastic. Overall content and delivery is spot on.
By abhilasha J•
Aug 7, 2020
It is good course to improve our knowledge and make product and start business
By Iresh S•
May 15, 2020
intresting to learn and something i learned new
By Ali E•
Mar 28, 2020
Chalenging Exercices and assignments
By Rajeshwari S•
Apr 16, 2020
Very informative .
By RYNE P•
May 20, 2020
usefull course
By Shailendra H•
May 11, 2021
Very good
By Tarun R•
Apr 25, 2020
very good
By Федорищева А И•
Nov 19, 2019
Cool
By Rainer B•
Apr 13, 2022
The starting lessons are not very inspiring - a talking head type of presentation. The practical excercises are much better, they put some meat on the bones. It is a pity that there is a charge and a time limit to use the tool. I might be interested in extending my knowledge using it. Having said that, things at work have now developed to the point that I am re-vieweing the original lesson videos. They do have a lot of valuable information once you have a grasp of this topic and are also a good starting point to learn the termonology of this area.
Thank you.
By Marcello C•
Feb 5, 2020
Very interesting well structured course to learn the steps needed to develop a new product and allocate resources. Dedicated to established companies.
By Андрей Г•
Apr 29, 2020
There are some interesting models/books listed in the course. Nevertheless about 50% of the material is covering project management activities.