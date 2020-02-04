New product development is essential for the survival of many companies in the Hi-Tec sector, as well as other sectors.
The percentage of sales of successful business organizations tied to the successful Introduction of new products and services is high. However, the failure rate of new products development projects is also high and therefore there is a need for a methodology based on a well-designed process as well as tools and techniques to manage New Product Development (NPD) projects. Since most companies develop new products, it is important to you as a manager to be familiar and understand the basic concepts and terminology of NPD projects. This course will give you holistic view of the new product development arena and will help you gain specific knowledge in how to select, plan, monitor and control a new product development project, using the proper tools and techniques. Upon completion of this MOOC, you will: 1. have a clear view and understanding of the New Product Development (NPD) arena 2. be able to select the right product configuration based on value (Voice of the customer), cost, time to market and risks. 3. be able to develop a feasible plan for your own product. 4. be able to execute your plan in an uncertain dynamic environment using the right tools and techniques. As part of the course the learners are required to purchase a discounted license for the Product Team Builder Simulator (http://www.sandboxmodel.com/), which is used for training and assignment submission. Please notice the simulator can only be used with Internet Explorer from a Windows computer.