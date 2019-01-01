Professor Avraham Shtub holds the Stephen and Sharon Seiden Chair in Project Management. He has a B.Sc in Electrical Engineering from the Technion - Israel Institute of Technology (1974), an MBA from Tel Aviv University (1978) and a Ph.D in Management Science and Industrial Engineering from the University of Washington (1982). He is the recipient of the Institute of Industrial Engineering 1995 "Book of the Year Award" for his Book "Project Management: Engineering, Technology and Implementation" (co-authored with Jonathan Bard and Shlomo Globerson), Prentice Hall, 1994. He is the recipient of the Production Operations Management Society; Wick Skinner Teaching Innovation Achievements Award for his book: "Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP): The Dynamics of Operations Management". His books on Project Management were published in English, Hebrew, Greek and Chinese. He is the recipient of the 2008 Project Management Institute Professional Development Product of the Year Award for the training simulator "Project Team Builder – PTB". He is the recipient of the Institute of Industrial Engineering 2017 "Book of the Year Award" for his Book "Introduction to Industrial Engineering" (co-authored with Yuval Cohen). Prof. Shtub was a Department Editor for IIE Transactions he was on the Editorial Boards of the Project Management Journal, The International Journal of Project Management, IIE Transactions and the International Journal of Production Research. He was a faculty member of the department of Industrial Engineering at Tel Aviv University from 1984 to 1998 were he also served as a chairman of the department (1993-1996). He joined the Technion in 1998 and was the Associate Dean and head of the MBA program. He has been a consultant to industry in the areas of project management, training by simulators and the design of production - operation systems. He was invited to speak at special seminars on Project Management and Operations in Europe, the Far East, North America, South America, Africa and Australia. Professor Shtub visited and taught at Vanderbilt University, The University of Pennsylvania, Korean Institute of Technology, Bilkent University in Turkey, Otego University in New Zealand, Yale University, Universidad Politécnica de Valencia, University of Bergamo in Italy, Politecnico di Milano in Italy and Cornell Tech in NY.