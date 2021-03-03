Chevron Left
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) is a global problem, affecting up to 25% of all individuals. The disease not only increases the risk of liver disease, but also of cardiovascular disease and liver cancer. During this course, you will learn the essentials of NAFLD. We will begin with an introduction to the physiology of the human liver followed by epidemiology, pathophysiology, clinical medicine, and genetics. Diagnosing NAFLD based on blood tests, diagnostic imaging and histology will be discussed. Complications and treatment options will also be covered in this course including the link between NAFLD and the development of diabetes. Finally, experts will discuss data driven identification of new biomarkers by omics technologies. After completing this course, you will have a broad knowledge about NAFLD ranging from the aetiology and pathophysiology to bedside examinations and treatments....

RM

Mar 9, 2021

The course material and the discussions are very professional and the matter in the course really helps a person progress in the study of NAFLD

NM

Feb 12, 2021

Absolutely great. Very thorough and well designed. I learned all of the important things I was hoping for.

By Maria S

Mar 3, 2021

Very Interesting presentation. A lot of studies and scientific research presented short and to the point. Back up reading is complex. A lot scientific evidence of the concern with this liver diseases and options to resolve, diagnose and mediate the NAFLD.

By REUBEN V M

Mar 10, 2021

The course material and the discussions are very professional and the matter in the course really helps a person progress in the study of NAFLD

By Neil M

Feb 13, 2021

Absolutely great. Very thorough and well designed. I learned all of the important things I was hoping for.

By George R

Feb 21, 2021

Excellent course- many thanks, I will definately use what I have learnt in my clinical practise.

By Harshita A

Jun 20, 2021

Highly knowledgeable professors. Information provided based on latest developments in research

By Melissa S

Feb 8, 2021

I really enjoyed learning about NAFLD. I really liked the short videos from varying people.

By Dr. A M

Jul 28, 2021

Excellent, informative course. I recommend for all primary care physicians.

By Nuha M

Jan 7, 2021

The course is taught really well. Thank you so much for all the effort.

By rabia z

Sep 13, 2021

A great course to learn about physiology and treatments of NAFLD.

By Doudou M J

Feb 12, 2021

Great course!, well presented by all experts.

By Tanisha y

May 1, 2021

It was really very informative

By Emanuele C

Oct 23, 2021

v​ery interesting course

By Morziul H

Apr 13, 2022

good.

By Michael V

Jul 26, 2021

a well organized and nicely presented introductory level course

