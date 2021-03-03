RM
Mar 9, 2021
The course material and the discussions are very professional and the matter in the course really helps a person progress in the study of NAFLD
NM
Feb 12, 2021
Absolutely great. Very thorough and well designed. I learned all of the important things I was hoping for.
By Maria S•
Mar 3, 2021
Very Interesting presentation. A lot of studies and scientific research presented short and to the point. Back up reading is complex. A lot scientific evidence of the concern with this liver diseases and options to resolve, diagnose and mediate the NAFLD.
By George R•
Feb 21, 2021
Excellent course- many thanks, I will definately use what I have learnt in my clinical practise.
By Harshita A•
Jun 20, 2021
Highly knowledgeable professors. Information provided based on latest developments in research
By Melissa S•
Feb 8, 2021
I really enjoyed learning about NAFLD. I really liked the short videos from varying people.
By Dr. A M•
Jul 28, 2021
Excellent, informative course. I recommend for all primary care physicians.
By Nuha M•
Jan 7, 2021
The course is taught really well. Thank you so much for all the effort.
By rabia z•
Sep 13, 2021
A great course to learn about physiology and treatments of NAFLD.
By Doudou M J•
Feb 12, 2021
Great course!, well presented by all experts.
By Tanisha y•
May 1, 2021
It was really very informative
By Emanuele C•
Oct 23, 2021
very interesting course
By Morziul H•
Apr 13, 2022
good.
By Michael V•
Jul 26, 2021
a well organized and nicely presented introductory level course