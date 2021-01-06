About this Course

Intermediate Level

This course is aimed primarily at healthcare professionals. Patients with NAFLD and their relatives may also find parts of the course valuable.

Approx. 19 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • 1) Physiology of the liver and pathophysiological aspects of NAFLD

    2) Diagnostics aspects of NAFLD

    3) Treatment of NAFLD

    4) Complications of NAFLD

Instructors

Offered by

University of Copenhagen

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

The Liver - Physiology and Disease

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 40 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Causes

5 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 39 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Pathophysiological aspects

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 27 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Diagnostics

4 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 51 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz

