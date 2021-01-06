Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) is a global problem, affecting up to 25% of all individuals. The disease not only increases the risk of liver disease, but also of cardiovascular disease and liver cancer.
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease – The EssentialsUniversity of Copenhagen
About this Course
This course is aimed primarily at healthcare professionals. Patients with NAFLD and their relatives may also find parts of the course valuable.
What you will learn
1) Physiology of the liver and pathophysiological aspects of NAFLD
2) Diagnostics aspects of NAFLD
3) Treatment of NAFLD
4) Complications of NAFLD
Offered by
University of Copenhagen
The University of Copenhagen is the oldest University in Denmark - founded in 1479, and with over 38,000 students and more than 9,000 employees. The purpose of the University is to conduct research and provide education to the highest academic level. Based in Denmark's capital city it is one of the top research institutions in Europe.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
The Liver - Physiology and Disease
The liver contributes to overall body homeostasis through several biochemical processes and without these functions we cannot maintain life. In the first lectures, Professor Jens Juul Holst will discuss the physiology of the human liver focusing on biochemical concepts as gluconeogenesis, glycogenolysis, lipid and amino acid metabolism. The videos will also cover how external hormonal systems such as pancreatic islets regulate liver metabolism. After completing module 1 you will have a broad and basic understanding of the physiology and pathophysiology of the liver. In the subsequent modules, we will build on top of module 1 by exploring fatty liver disease.
Causes
What causes non-alcoholic fatty liver disease? This is the core question of module 2.
Pathophysiological aspects
Professor Henning Grønbæk will commence module 3 with an overview of the multiple hit hypothesis followed by Hendrik Vilstrup who will describe how the liver function is affected in patients with NAFLD.
Diagnostics
Professors Flemming Bendtsen and Lise Lotte Gluud will discuss how to diagnose non-alcoholic fatty liver disease with or without fibrosis by non-invasive tests and describe when additional tests including histological assessment is required. Professor Mogens Vyberg will take us into the world of liver diagnostic by zooming in on the histological traits of liver tissue from patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. The module will be concluded by perspectives on how ‘omics’ technologies such as protemics may contribute to identification of novel biomarkers in a lecture by Associate Professor Nicolai J. Wewer Albrechtsen and an interview with Professor Matthias Mann.
