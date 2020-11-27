Prof. Lise L Gluud is a consultant Gastroenterologist and Professor of gastroenterology and hepatology at the University of Copenhagen. She graduated from the Faculty of Health and Medical Sciences in 1995 and went on to complete her clinical training in 1998. In 2005, she went on to earn her Msc from the Faculty of Health Sciences, University of Copenhagen, evaluating bias in clinical intervention research. She worked as a consultant at the Department of Medicine, Gentofte University Hospital from 2009 to 2013 and has worked at the Gastro Unit, Copenhagen University Hospital Hvidovre since 2013 as a consultant hepatologist. Her main research areas are liver diseases with inflammation and steatosis focusing on non-alcoholic steatohepatitis as well as cirrhosis-related complications. Other qualifications include: Named person at the Copenhagen University, Member of the National Committee on Health Research Ethics; Chairman of the National Clinical Guideline for the Management of patients with NAFLD; Chairman of the Danish Association of Gastroenterology and Hepatology (DSGH) Guideline Committee; Member of DSGH Research committee; Plos ONE Section Editor; Editor, Cochrane Hepato-Biliary Group; Member of the Cochrane Statistical Methods Group, Upper Gastrointestinal Diseases Group, Network Meta-analysis Group.