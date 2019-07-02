SY
May 22, 2020
An excellent, professionally prepared course. Very informative. Different aspects about the organ donation procedures, that are always grey areas in people's minds, are well covered and answered.
FL
Aug 2, 2021
Everything I know about organ donation will come from this course. I don't think I would have gotten exposure to such comprehensive information otherwise. Really enjoyed the course.
By Rivki B•
Jul 2, 2019
Brilliant and informative course on an extremely important, relevant topic. Thank you for your passion and commitment to this project
By Mary C A•
Jun 19, 2021
Although it is marketed (I believe) as a class that can be taken by anyone interested in the process of organ donation, some pieces of information were deeply medical, requiring significant education to understand. Overall, it was a phenomenol class, and truly eye-opening. I would recommend a course on what natural death looks like. As more people choose to die at home, it would behoove the potential caretakers to understand how the body shuts down. Once that's understood, the fear of death can be significantly impacted.
By FRANCO S N•
Sep 18, 2020
This course takes MOOCs to another level, an excellent teacher, excellent syllabus and distribution of classes and topics about Organ Donation, It's more clinical than anything, but If you're into that, this course of for you, maybe I would add some epidemiology. If you are interested in this course, get really to get the most of this course.
By Heinrich J v R•
Apr 10, 2020
The whole course was an amazing experience. I learnt so much and it opened up a whole new field of medicine for me. Thank you for the team that produced and made this course.
By janani p•
Jun 1, 2018
I really very thank full to this team. From this course i came to know and gain knowledge ,these four week lessons was really informative.
By Jianie v N•
Mar 16, 2020
A great comprehensive course. I have a better idea now about what organ donation entails and how to go about this process. Thank you!
By Charmaine F•
Dec 27, 2020
I have found this course intellectual stimulating and gained a lot of knowledge.
Frightening to see the stats from different countries.
I started this course as it has a component of non-organ donation. (tissues etc)
and communication strategies.
Also bringing thoughts to the Spiritual and Cultural aspects - very important
I was very impressed with the way words are used to make the thoughts more valuable.
Thank you for this opportunity
By Jennifer C•
Aug 3, 2020
I learned much more than expected, easy to follow and covered all context thoroughly. My only complaint is the honors project, it seems irrelevant to my grade if someone chooses to review or not. I've completed my portions of the assignment but cannot make some review mine. I believe the differences in our languages make peer review hard to assess. Over all, loved to course and learning about S.Africa and other countries as well.
By Robynne H•
Jun 28, 2020
Thank you for an absolutely brilliant course! This course was professional, engaging and informative with information clearly and effectively communicated. I particularly enjoyed the bits of historical information incorporated, the reenactment videos and that the sections were divided into short video clips and interspersed with revision quizzes. It was clear that time, effort and immense care was dedicated to making this course.
By Jolene H•
Jul 11, 2021
Very informative, giving information I didn't even know I wanted to know. The course gives you a view on the subject from multiple perspectives, not only focusing on the cold, scientific medicine but also on the personal, logistical and moral implications of organ donation. I think this is a very complete course that should be part of medical training, thank you for the knowledge.
By Sakhile M•
Apr 8, 2020
This course has helped me to understand matters relating to organ donation succinctly. I believe I will be more empowered as a future medical practitioner and a citizen in general with ethics and principles surrounding organ donation. I’m indebted to the University of Cape Town and their staff in producing this amazing, informative and ground-breaking course.
By Vuyiseka S•
Dec 17, 2021
This was an eye opener for me, I learnt a lot and I can rationalize some of the things I knew already. Most of all, it is the best thing for my new post, and I am practicing everything in this course. If you want to know about organ transplantation, then this is the best course for you.
Vuyie from South Africa
By Nithiyasri•
Oct 26, 2020
This was entirely different course for me, I did not choose did type of course before, but after enter in to the course it takes me to excited of learning understand the knowledge of organ donation and it motivated me to help others. Thanks to the university for providing this course.
By Jeremy M•
May 29, 2020
Very professionally made and a complete breath of fresh air from other course structures. As intended, it is well suited to the modern attention span. The frequency of practice quizzes allowed my knowledge of core topics to be reinforced well as well as the repeatibility of quizzes.
By Uma R•
Jul 20, 2020
The Course on Organ Donation: From Death to Life was an eye opener with a complete insight for an Independent Organ Donor Advocate from non-medical background. The Course Instructor walked through and demonstrated each element of Organ Donation process in simple words.
By Reece D•
Jul 23, 2020
Exceptionally well delivered, informative and interesting. I believe that I have learnt skills here very much adaptable to my training as a medical student. Everyone should do this course if they wish to be an organ donor regardless of their prior knowledge.
By Paula C E•
Mar 19, 2020
Incredibly enriching, thank you!
I hope to be a doctor one day that will actively and effectively recognize all opportunities to offer the potential for organ donation to my end of life patients. In the most appropriate, compassionate and empathetic way.
By Muhammad I R•
May 30, 2021
An excellent course that introduces one to a topic that is relatively scarce. I feel more confident in both my knowledge as well as skills after completing this course. It will surely prove to be invaluable to my medical career. Thank you for this gem.
By Otilia B•
Sep 24, 2017
A wonderful journey, from understanding death to understanding life! I'm very grateful. David (the teacher) is super inspirational!! :-) I feel that he gave us wisdom as well, not just knowledge. I'd take this course again at any time.
By Raynn•
Apr 3, 2020
It was a great experiece doing this course and learning of a field we receive little training about as undergraduate medical students. Thank you for making it possible for us to have exposure to an extraordinary field!
By Jacqueline M•
Jan 22, 2020
I thought this was an excellent introduction to organ donation and procurement. It was well organized and gave a broad overview of the international standards and obstacles to organ donation and consent.
By NAVEEN K•
May 6, 2020
It was an amazing and very informative class. I am very thankful that I attended this course, provided so much relevant things and insights.
Anybody dealing with Organ Transplant must take this course.
By Safiye Y•
May 23, 2020
An excellent, professionally prepared course. Very informative. Different aspects about the organ donation procedures, that are always grey areas in people's minds, are well covered and answered.
By Faith L•
Aug 3, 2021
Everything I know about organ donation will come from this course. I don't think I would have gotten exposure to such comprehensive information otherwise. Really enjoyed the course.
By Julia J•
Apr 20, 2021
A great course that is very informative. It tackles a variety of important topics and misconceptions surround organ donation. Every health professional should do this course!