يزداد عمل القادة في مجال الأعمال التجارية والمنظمات غير الهادفة للربح عبر الحدود الوطنية وفي بيئات متعددة الثقافات. فقد تعمل بانتظام مع عملاء أو مورّدين في الخارج، أو تكون عضوًا في فريق متعدد الوظائف ومنتشر في أماكن متعددة في العالم، أو تعمل مع مدير أجنبي بشأن مهمة دولية. وقد تكون عضوًا في مجتمع عالمي على شبكة الإنترنت، أو عامل إغاثة إنمائية تتعاون مع شبكة دولية للمنظمات الشريكة. وفي جميع هذه السياقات، تعتمد فاعليتك كقائد على كيفية الإدراك الجيد لديك، وقدرتك على إدارة سلوكيات الأفراد والجماعات في سياق متعدد الثقافات. في هذه الدورة التدريبية -بمصاحبة فريق خبراء هيئة التدريس بجامعة بوكوني وخريجي جامعة بوكوني- سنكتشف النظرية والتطبيق المتعلقين بالقيادة والسلوك التنظيمي الدوليين ومتعددي الثقافات. وكشفت أبحاث العلوم الاجتماعية عن طرق منهجية تختلف فيها سلوكياتنا في مختلف السياقات الثقافية، مما يمكننا من العمل عبر الحدود على نحو أكثر فاعلية. إن الرؤى المأخوذة من علم النفس، والعلوم العصبية، وعلم الاجتماع، وعلم الأنثروبولوجيا، والمأخوذة من الدراسات المجتمعية، والمنح الدراسيّة في مجال الإدارة تتيح لنا فهم العوامل التي تشكل صنع القرار للفرد والجماعة، وما الذي يعزز أداء الفريق أو يُضعفه، وكيف يمكننا بناء شبكات اجتماعية لدينا واستخدامها. وكذلك يتيح لنا تبادل الخبرة العملية للقادة الدوليين تحديد خطوات ملموسة لتعزيز كفاءة القيادة من خلال الثقافات المتعددة، وتوعيتنا بالتحديات الشائعة التي تواجهنا في أثناء القيادة. يتيح تعلُّم السلوك التنظيمي فرصة كبيرة لتطوير مهارات القيادة والتفكير في اتجاهات سلوكيتنا.كيف تقوم غالبًا بصنع القرارات المهمة؟ ما الذي يحفزك؟ وكيف تحاول تحفيز الآخرين؟وكيف تُعزز المهارات المتنوعة والآراء المتبناة في الفريق وتدمجها بنجاح؟هل تفضل العلاقات المهنية مع مجموعة متماسكة من الزملاء الموثوق بهم، أم مع شبكة واسعة الانتشار من المعارف من شتى مجالات الحياة؟ إذا كنت تريد حقًّا تعلُّم كيفية تصرف المنظمات وصنعها للقرارات، وتطوّر في الوقت نفسه مهارات القيادة، إذًا فهذه الدورة التدريبية مُصممة خصيصًا لك. ونتطلع للترحيب بك ودعمك في رحلة التعلم والاكتشاف هذه. المنهج الدراسي للدورة التدريبية الأسبوع 1 - فطنة القيادة. - المنظور الدولي عن القيادة، والتحديات والمصائد الشائعة، وفرص القيادة متعددة الثقافات. الأسبوع 2 - التعامل مع الثقافة. تأثير الاختلافات الثقافية في المنظمات، وتفهّم الثقافة، وتصنيفات الثقافة، والقوالب النمطية المتعلقة بها، وتطوير مهارات الذكاء بين الثقافات. الأسبوع 3 - التواصل. التواصل وتأثيره في الهوية القيادية والعلاقات، وإدارة التواصل لتحسين صنع القرار، والخطوات المتبعة لتطوير مهارات التواصل بين الثقافات. الأسبوع 4 - التحفيز.آراء بشأن تحفيز الأفراد، والاختلاف الثقافي في التحفيز، وتطوير التحفيز والالتزام في الفريق. الأسبوع 5 - إقامة الشبكات. نماذج من العلاقات الاجتماعية داخل/بين المنظمات، وتطوير الشبكات الاجتماعية ورأس المال الاجتماعي على نحو استراتيجي، ومعايير إقامة الشبكات بين الثقافات. الأسبوع 6 - النزاع. مزايا/عيوب نُهُج إدارة النزاعات، والتعامل مع المآزق الأخلاقية. وبفضل مشاركة الخريجين لدينا ورابطة خريجي جامعة بوكوني، ستكون للمشاركين رؤى عملية بشأن القيادة الدولية. الخلفية المُوصى بها. إن بعض تجارب التعرُّض المُسبق للقضايا الأساسية للسلوك التنظيمي (التواصل، وصنع القرار، والتحفيز، وما إلى ذلك) مفيدة، ولكن ليست مطلوبة....

By Awad O

Aug 31, 2019

In Arabic courses, the certificate is unclear and uncoordinated, because half of it is Arabic and the other half English. Could you convert it to English always, please? Thank you.

في دورات اللغة العربية، تكون الشهادة غير منسقة، حيث نصفها عربي والاخر انجليزي. نأمل تغيير الشهادة لتظهر باللغة الانجليزية لتكون منسقة وذات قيمة.. ومن يريد ترجمتها يمكنه ذلك في مكاتب الترجمة.

وشكرا

By ibrahim a m a

May 18, 2020

its was vary nice course to learn and to improve my s

By Bashar H S

Jan 2, 2020

معلومات الدورة جيدة جدا

By Abdulla S A A

May 1, 2020

Good information

By Muneera S A A

Apr 30, 2020

دورة ممتازة

By bakhita a a a

Apr 30, 2020

good

By 1805179

Jun 9, 2020

Thank you for this Valuable course, I've learned a lot and it is a great reference for the people who work with different nationalities at work

By DIANA F

May 19, 2020

Very useful as I am studying a Master in Project Management and leadership is one of the main keys for that program.

By Wasam I J J

Jul 7, 2020

The dr is very good and I benefit this course good luck

By هناء س س ب ز

Oct 26, 2020

شكرا لكم على تنظيم البرنامج التدريبي الرائع و المفيد

By Amani M K H

May 2, 2021

كورس رائع جدا مع صعوبة امتحاناته

By زكريا ي م ب ع

Sep 17, 2020

very good

By Fatima M A

Jul 2, 2020

very good

By Asma

Jul 23, 2020

thankful

By ZAAL S A

May 30, 2021

thanks

By manal h A

Aug 6, 2020

ممتازة

By MOUZA M S M A

May 25, 2021

thank

By Y H J A A H

Jun 23, 2020

شكراً

By Afra A A

Oct 31, 2021

good

By Buthaina A M

Jun 18, 2020

GOOD

By 1811169

Sep 16, 2021

جيد

