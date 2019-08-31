By Awad O•
Aug 31, 2019
In Arabic courses, the certificate is unclear and uncoordinated, because half of it is Arabic and the other half English. Could you convert it to English always, please? Thank you.
في دورات اللغة العربية، تكون الشهادة غير منسقة، حيث نصفها عربي والاخر انجليزي. نأمل تغيير الشهادة لتظهر باللغة الانجليزية لتكون منسقة وذات قيمة.. ومن يريد ترجمتها يمكنه ذلك في مكاتب الترجمة.
وشكرا
By ibrahim a m a•
May 18, 2020
its was vary nice course to learn and to improve my s
By Bashar H S•
Jan 2, 2020
معلومات الدورة جيدة جدا
By Abdulla S A A•
May 1, 2020
Good information
By Muneera S A A•
Apr 30, 2020
دورة ممتازة
By bakhita a a a•
Apr 30, 2020
good
By 1805179•
Jun 9, 2020
Thank you for this Valuable course, I've learned a lot and it is a great reference for the people who work with different nationalities at work
By DIANA F•
May 19, 2020
Very useful as I am studying a Master in Project Management and leadership is one of the main keys for that program.
By Wasam I J J•
Jul 7, 2020
The dr is very good and I benefit this course good luck
By هناء س س ب ز•
Oct 26, 2020
شكرا لكم على تنظيم البرنامج التدريبي الرائع و المفيد
By Amani M K H•
May 2, 2021
كورس رائع جدا مع صعوبة امتحاناته
By زكريا ي م ب ع•
Sep 17, 2020
very good
By Fatima M A•
Jul 2, 2020
very good
By Asma•
Jul 23, 2020
thankful
By ZAAL S A•
May 30, 2021
thanks
By manal h A•
Aug 6, 2020
ممتازة
By MOUZA M S M A•
May 25, 2021
thank
By Y H J A A H•
Jun 23, 2020
شكراً
By Afra A A•
Oct 31, 2021
good
By Buthaina A M•
Jun 18, 2020
GOOD
By 1811169•
Sep 16, 2021
جيد