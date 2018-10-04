Chevron Left
About the Course

《操作系统原理》是针对计算机科学技术专业三年级本科生开设的一门专业基础课程。本课程着重学生系统观的培养，通过重点讲述操作系统的内部结构、工作原理及典型技术的实现，使学生建立起对操作系统的整体及各个功能模块的认识，从而系统掌握计算机的专业知识，进一步提升学生的软件开发能力乃至系统软件开发能力。 任何计算机都必须在加载相应的操作系统之后，才能构成一个可以运转的、完整的计算机系统。操作系统的功能是否强大，决定了计算机系统的综合能力；操作系统的性能高低，决定了整个计算机系统的性能；操作系统本身的安全可靠程度，决定了整个计算机系统的安全性和可靠性。操作系统是软件技术的核心和基础运行平台。因此，计算机科学技术专业的学生需要学习和掌握操作系统的基本原理和专业知识。 本课程的教学目标是： 1．掌握操作系统的基本概念、功能组成、系统结构及运行环境； 2．熟悉并运用操作系统工作原理、设计方法和实现技术，理解有代表性、典型的操作系统实例（如UNIX、Linux和Windows）； 3．了解操作系统的演化过程、发展研究动向、新技术以及新思想，为后续相关课程的学习打下良好基础，为后续职业发展奠定基石。...

Top reviews

NL

Dec 16, 2017

HH

Feb 23, 2019

By Ryan

Oct 4, 2018

适合快速听一遍建立起操作系统的基础框架，知识点比较全面，而且结合了各种系统举例，但不适合深入学习。

By Helen

Feb 23, 2019

非常实用，在学校老师讲得有的地方不太明白，上Coursera看陈老师的课互补一下立马就懂了。不过个人感觉可以多举例子讲得更深，这样理解会更透彻一些。

By 叶姝晴

Dec 3, 2017

练习没有答案，扣一颗星，希望改进！

By CHONG Y

Aug 12, 2019

Some knowledge taught are very outdated.

At least 30% questions are poorly written, including some questions in the final exam. The examiner clearly forgot to mention the key information in the question.

By richardYanhao

Mar 5, 2018

PPT Reader, it is so boring

By Calvin C

Jul 18, 2020

念PPT也叫上课？

By Ning L

Dec 17, 2017

This is an awesome class. It covers basic knowledge of Operating System. Lectures are valuable and homework is not that easy to complete. Try this class and you won't be regret.

By a2428443432

Dec 23, 2017

hard for freshman to some extent, but really intoxicating when you devote yourself into this course.

Wish you enjoy yourself in this course!

By Zhaodong H

Sep 5, 2018

文件系统和IO那部分讲的太草率了，如果能配上lab的话课程会更好。期末考试得吐槽下，题干都没有。

By meelo

Jun 24, 2018

课程的内容非常全面，涉及到操作系统的方方面面。视频的长度在10分钟左右，分割成了一个个小的知识点，非常符合MOOC的形式，方便适合自己的速度学习。每周也有一个测验，可以检验学习的效果。然而课程的问题也很明显，作为操作系统课，没有任何实践环节。论坛里没有助教解决问题。即便课程的作业里各种错误，也没有人来更正。不过总的来说，这门课程还是值得一学。

By Zheng S

Sep 1, 2017

看到第九周，说一下感想吧。首先肯定要感谢老师的辛苦录制。但是这门课的内容我个人觉得有些太支离破碎了，经常从一个知识点直接跳到另一个知识点，知识点相互之也间没有特别明晰的结构与联系。并且课程内容很多也只是泛泛而讲，没有深入探究进去。从而对于操作系统还是只能了解个大概。希望老师在以后的课程中能改进下吧。最后再谢谢一下老师的录制。

By Wenhao S

Apr 17, 2019

讲课结构合理，逻辑清晰，但题目质量有待提高

By libre

Jun 24, 2017

This is the first online course I finished! And the experience is so expressive that it makes me like to learn online!

I'm very thankful to the teacher who is also one of our textbook's translators(not the textbook of the online course), and I understand the principle of operating systems from another organization of knowledge: simple, clear and powerful.

Thank you!

By xiangchao.liu

Apr 6, 2022

课程对操作系统进行了全面而深入的介绍，这里的深入是指对应问题场景的系统分析和可能的解决方案，比如进程同步，页面置换算法，死锁避免的算法，并分析了每种解决方案的优缺点。总的来说课程幻灯片写得很好，老师逻辑非常清晰，基本没有口误。对于初学者来说有点抽象，但对于已经工作有实际项目经验的人来讲反而可以忽略一些实现的细节，关注设计层面的启发。美中不足的是课后练习设计得偏于应试，缺乏一些问题解决场景带来的启发。

By Peng W

Aug 14, 2019

Its better to highlight the most important concept and how it is adapted in the real application since it is easy to forget many things after the course.

By Zilu T

Jan 4, 2019

Awesome material, very informative. Thank you! It would be nice to include some programming assignment though. Overall a great course.

By Vimal F T

Feb 21, 2019

Extremely helpful. Covers all the essential topics in Operating Systems,

Highly Recommend

By Jane T

Jul 29, 2019

It's a good entry-level course for learning operating system.

By Zechen Y

Dec 13, 2016

It's cool. Really great. But you need to be good at Chinese.

By yinling l

Feb 9, 2019

it is very useful! I learned a lot in this course.

By Yang Z

Dec 31, 2018

Super clear! And the 1.25X play rate is better.

By Leung T T O

Nov 17, 2019

Very good learning path. I like it very much

By 陈小龙

Dec 10, 2018

很好的课程，结合书本可以更快的吸收。帮助我更好的理解和学习其他计算机知识。感谢老师！！！

By 薛国伦

Apr 17, 2018

讲的通俗易懂，很适合像我这样没基础的同学，能让学生很全面的了解到操作系统的核心构造和功能

By 傅应锴

Jul 11, 2019

课程的确挺不错的，老师也会对内容很细致地去讲，不过毕竟是慕课，习题啥的也不会当作课来讲

