NL
Dec 16, 2017
This is an awesome class. It covers basic knowledge of Operating System. Lectures are valuable and homework is not that easy to complete. Try this class and you won't be regret.
HH
Feb 23, 2019
非常实用，在学校老师讲得有的地方不太明白，上Coursera看陈老师的课互补一下立马就懂了。不过个人感觉可以多举例子讲得更深，这样理解会更透彻一些。
By Ryan•
Oct 4, 2018
适合快速听一遍建立起操作系统的基础框架，知识点比较全面，而且结合了各种系统举例，但不适合深入学习。
By Helen•
Feb 23, 2019
By 叶姝晴•
Dec 3, 2017
练习没有答案，扣一颗星，希望改进！
By CHONG Y•
Aug 12, 2019
Some knowledge taught are very outdated.
At least 30% questions are poorly written, including some questions in the final exam. The examiner clearly forgot to mention the key information in the question.
By richardYanhao•
Mar 5, 2018
PPT Reader, it is so boring
By Calvin C•
Jul 18, 2020
念PPT也叫上课？
By Ning L•
Dec 17, 2017
By a2428443432•
Dec 23, 2017
hard for freshman to some extent, but really intoxicating when you devote yourself into this course.
Wish you enjoy yourself in this course!
By Zhaodong H•
Sep 5, 2018
文件系统和IO那部分讲的太草率了，如果能配上lab的话课程会更好。期末考试得吐槽下，题干都没有。
By meelo•
Jun 24, 2018
课程的内容非常全面，涉及到操作系统的方方面面。视频的长度在10分钟左右，分割成了一个个小的知识点，非常符合MOOC的形式，方便适合自己的速度学习。每周也有一个测验，可以检验学习的效果。然而课程的问题也很明显，作为操作系统课，没有任何实践环节。论坛里没有助教解决问题。即便课程的作业里各种错误，也没有人来更正。不过总的来说，这门课程还是值得一学。
By Zheng S•
Sep 1, 2017
看到第九周，说一下感想吧。首先肯定要感谢老师的辛苦录制。但是这门课的内容我个人觉得有些太支离破碎了，经常从一个知识点直接跳到另一个知识点，知识点相互之也间没有特别明晰的结构与联系。并且课程内容很多也只是泛泛而讲，没有深入探究进去。从而对于操作系统还是只能了解个大概。希望老师在以后的课程中能改进下吧。最后再谢谢一下老师的录制。
By Wenhao S•
Apr 17, 2019
讲课结构合理，逻辑清晰，但题目质量有待提高
By libre•
Jun 24, 2017
This is the first online course I finished! And the experience is so expressive that it makes me like to learn online!
I'm very thankful to the teacher who is also one of our textbook's translators(not the textbook of the online course), and I understand the principle of operating systems from another organization of knowledge: simple, clear and powerful.
Thank you!
By xiangchao.liu•
Apr 6, 2022
课程对操作系统进行了全面而深入的介绍，这里的深入是指对应问题场景的系统分析和可能的解决方案，比如进程同步，页面置换算法，死锁避免的算法，并分析了每种解决方案的优缺点。总的来说课程幻灯片写得很好，老师逻辑非常清晰，基本没有口误。对于初学者来说有点抽象，但对于已经工作有实际项目经验的人来讲反而可以忽略一些实现的细节，关注设计层面的启发。美中不足的是课后练习设计得偏于应试，缺乏一些问题解决场景带来的启发。
By Peng W•
Aug 14, 2019
Its better to highlight the most important concept and how it is adapted in the real application since it is easy to forget many things after the course.
By Zilu T•
Jan 4, 2019
Awesome material, very informative. Thank you! It would be nice to include some programming assignment though. Overall a great course.
By Vimal F T•
Feb 21, 2019
Extremely helpful. Covers all the essential topics in Operating Systems,
Highly Recommend
By Jane T•
Jul 29, 2019
It's a good entry-level course for learning operating system.
By Zechen Y•
Dec 13, 2016
It's cool. Really great. But you need to be good at Chinese.
By yinling l•
Feb 9, 2019
it is very useful! I learned a lot in this course.
By Yang Z•
Dec 31, 2018
Super clear! And the 1.25X play rate is better.
By Leung T T O•
Nov 17, 2019
Very good learning path. I like it very much
By 陈小龙•
Dec 10, 2018
很好的课程，结合书本可以更快的吸收。帮助我更好的理解和学习其他计算机知识。感谢老师！！！
By 薛国伦•
Apr 17, 2018
讲的通俗易懂，很适合像我这样没基础的同学，能让学生很全面的了解到操作系统的核心构造和功能
By 傅应锴•
Jul 11, 2019
课程的确挺不错的，老师也会对内容很细致地去讲，不过毕竟是慕课，习题啥的也不会当作课来讲