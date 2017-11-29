Chevron Left
The course presents the topographical lay-out of the most relevant part of the city. Research developed on the Palatine since the end of last century by the team of Sapienza Classical Archaeologists opened a new phase in the urban archaeological investigation and in the scientific debate about the relation between archaeological features and literary tradition as well as the “correct use“ of both kind of evidence, key issues of wide archaeological and historical significance. Students will be introduced to methods and procedures developed and successfully applied by Sapienza School of Classical Archaeology in collection, analyses, integration and interpretation of complex and multi-stratified contexts, including actual methods and innovative instruments based on a deep archaeological and historical knowledge but also on ICT technologies. The course will introduce students to the way we have been reflecting on over the last twenty years and still are engaged with the study of the past of our cities, beginning from the most complex case in the ancient Mediterranean World: the core of Italy and of Roman Empire. On the other hand, knowledge means also preservation and defense of material remains and cultural memory....

LS

Mar 28, 2020

Un corso bellissimo!\n\nDavvero interessante e ben spiegato. Un racconto affascinante della trasformazione del cuore di Roma dalle sue origini fino alla caduta dell'Impero

MS

Feb 13, 2018

Molto interessante. Visiterò il Paladino con occhio diverso, grazie alle preziose informazioni acquisite con questo corso.

By Massimo D

Nov 29, 2017

Eccellente corso che da una visione interessante ed approfondita degli accadimenti del Palatino.

By Cristina

Jul 25, 2019

What a wonderful journey! I will miss Prof. Carafa's welcoming "Salve a tutti e bentornati" accompanied by a smile. There's something about him and his teaching style that makes you very enthusiastic right from the start. There's a lot to unpack in this course, but the Professor's very clear explanations are accompanied by lots of maps, reconstructions and pictures, so it's easy to visualize everything and contextualize it. My favorite parts were the short bits filmed on location. Actually, those were the second favorite; my absolute favorite was Prof. Carafa himself :). I only wish he had more courses.

By Helena R

Jun 26, 2019

Marvelous course. I did as entertainment in my freelance work pauses and to improve my Italian. All contents are presented in conjunction with the process that drove archeologists to each conclusion, in a lesson of science as interesting as the lesson about the ancient capital of the Roman Empire.

By Caroline M

Mar 4, 2021

A fantastically interesting course, very informative and enjoyable. Many thanks to Sapienza University.

By Garofalo I

Aug 1, 2020

It was a very interesting course which let me to explore really well the Roman Archeology!

By Roberto B

Mar 31, 2018

Corso molto interessante e coinvolgente! Spero che, a breve, ne verranno fatti altri :-)

By Andrea M

Apr 8, 2020

Incredibly interesting and compelling. It would have been perfect if it weren't for some video editing issues and if the maps/images shown in the lectures were available as course materials. It is very hard to figure out the areas in context by just looking at the maps in background or by looking at the images quickly shown during the lectures.

By Emiliano D G

Jul 17, 2020

Il corso è confusionario e mal fatto, i quiz pongono domande che il corso non spiega, poca attenzione allo studente, spezzoni di ripresa mal riusciti riproposti più volte. Io ho studiato alla Sapienza anni fa, ma la situazione non cambia mai, basta fare un confronto, impietoso, con gli altri corsi qui proposti. Do due stelle solo perché il professor Carafa è un'autorità mondiale nella materia.

The course is confusing and poorly done, the quizzes ask questions that the course does not explain, little attention to the student, badly done shot footage repeated several times. I studied at La Sapienza years ago, but the situation never changes, just make a comparison, merciless, with the other courses offered here. I give two stars just because Professor Carafa is a world authority in the matter.

By Arianna C

Apr 29, 2018

Ritengo che l'Università degli Studi di Roma La Sapienza possa puntare a dimostrare l'eccellenza della facoltà di Lettere e Filosofia, creando corsi ad hoc su questa piattaforma. Numerosi studenti che non hanno la possibilità di frequentare, ma sentono la necessità di ascoltare le lezioni, possono trovare un valido alleato in questi corsi on line. Sono certa che in futuro vi saranno maggiori corsi, i vantaggi promossi da Coursera sono innumerevoli.

By OLIVA F

Jul 17, 2021

Corso eccellente in una cornice suggestiva cosi' evocativa di più' di mille anni di storia cosi' ben narrati dal prof. Carafa, auspico una maggiore presenza della Sapienza su questa piattaforma.

By Luca B

Mar 29, 2020

Un corso bellissimo!

Davvero interessante e ben spiegato. Un racconto affascinante della trasformazione del cuore di Roma dalle sue origini fino alla caduta dell'Impero

By Monica S

Feb 14, 2018

Molto interessante. Visiterò il Paladino con occhio diverso, grazie alle preziose informazioni acquisite con questo corso.

By elimabrito

Dec 6, 2020

Ho adorato il corso. Molto dettagliato e accuratamente formulato. Congratulazioni al professore e all'Università di Roma.

By Gabriela b u

Dec 8, 2019

Bellisimo corso sull Palatino, sono veramente contenta. Ho imparato la sua evoluzione. Grazie mille!

By Vicki A

Jan 8, 2021

Un corso molto interessante, ben scritto, ben presentato. Grazie per questo bellissimo viaggio!

By Joaquín B G

Jan 16, 2021

Grazie Sg. Carafa per la possibilitá d'imparare sulla storia di Roma con uno dei grandi.

By ANTONIO B B

Dec 5, 2021

UN OTTIMO CORSO PER LE PERSONE CHE SIAMO STUDENTI DI ITALIANO E ADORAMO IL MONDO ROMANO

By Jose C P

Mar 17, 2021

Grazie tanto per questa piacevolissima passeggiata retrospettiva. È stato un piacere.

By 3023 M

Sep 20, 2020

I have really enjoyed this course! Mr. Carrara is an amazing teacher

By Susana C

Jan 19, 2021

Thank you professor Carafa. I love roman history.

By Elena V

Jun 7, 2020

Grazie mille! Questo corso è molto bene!

By Vittoria R

Apr 23, 2020

BEAUTIFUL AND INTERESTING COURSE

By Doria A

Dec 18, 2021

V​ery detailed and informative.

By Dante A P

Jun 24, 2021

;uy bueno. Excelente profesor.

By Maria F R

Feb 5, 2021

ottima esposizione ed immagini

