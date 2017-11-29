LS
Mar 28, 2020
Un corso bellissimo!\n\nDavvero interessante e ben spiegato. Un racconto affascinante della trasformazione del cuore di Roma dalle sue origini fino alla caduta dell'Impero
MS
Feb 13, 2018
Molto interessante. Visiterò il Paladino con occhio diverso, grazie alle preziose informazioni acquisite con questo corso.
By Massimo D•
Nov 29, 2017
Eccellente corso che da una visione interessante ed approfondita degli accadimenti del Palatino.
By Cristina•
Jul 25, 2019
What a wonderful journey! I will miss Prof. Carafa's welcoming "Salve a tutti e bentornati" accompanied by a smile. There's something about him and his teaching style that makes you very enthusiastic right from the start. There's a lot to unpack in this course, but the Professor's very clear explanations are accompanied by lots of maps, reconstructions and pictures, so it's easy to visualize everything and contextualize it. My favorite parts were the short bits filmed on location. Actually, those were the second favorite; my absolute favorite was Prof. Carafa himself :). I only wish he had more courses.
By Helena R•
Jun 26, 2019
Marvelous course. I did as entertainment in my freelance work pauses and to improve my Italian. All contents are presented in conjunction with the process that drove archeologists to each conclusion, in a lesson of science as interesting as the lesson about the ancient capital of the Roman Empire.
By Caroline M•
Mar 4, 2021
A fantastically interesting course, very informative and enjoyable. Many thanks to Sapienza University.
By Garofalo I•
Aug 1, 2020
It was a very interesting course which let me to explore really well the Roman Archeology!
By Roberto B•
Mar 31, 2018
Corso molto interessante e coinvolgente! Spero che, a breve, ne verranno fatti altri :-)
By Andrea M•
Apr 8, 2020
Incredibly interesting and compelling. It would have been perfect if it weren't for some video editing issues and if the maps/images shown in the lectures were available as course materials. It is very hard to figure out the areas in context by just looking at the maps in background or by looking at the images quickly shown during the lectures.
By Emiliano D G•
Jul 17, 2020
Il corso è confusionario e mal fatto, i quiz pongono domande che il corso non spiega, poca attenzione allo studente, spezzoni di ripresa mal riusciti riproposti più volte. Io ho studiato alla Sapienza anni fa, ma la situazione non cambia mai, basta fare un confronto, impietoso, con gli altri corsi qui proposti. Do due stelle solo perché il professor Carafa è un'autorità mondiale nella materia.
The course is confusing and poorly done, the quizzes ask questions that the course does not explain, little attention to the student, badly done shot footage repeated several times. I studied at La Sapienza years ago, but the situation never changes, just make a comparison, merciless, with the other courses offered here. I give two stars just because Professor Carafa is a world authority in the matter.
By Arianna C•
Apr 29, 2018
Ritengo che l'Università degli Studi di Roma La Sapienza possa puntare a dimostrare l'eccellenza della facoltà di Lettere e Filosofia, creando corsi ad hoc su questa piattaforma. Numerosi studenti che non hanno la possibilità di frequentare, ma sentono la necessità di ascoltare le lezioni, possono trovare un valido alleato in questi corsi on line. Sono certa che in futuro vi saranno maggiori corsi, i vantaggi promossi da Coursera sono innumerevoli.
By OLIVA F•
Jul 17, 2021
Corso eccellente in una cornice suggestiva cosi' evocativa di più' di mille anni di storia cosi' ben narrati dal prof. Carafa, auspico una maggiore presenza della Sapienza su questa piattaforma.
By Luca B•
Mar 29, 2020
By Monica S•
Feb 14, 2018
By elimabrito•
Dec 6, 2020
Ho adorato il corso. Molto dettagliato e accuratamente formulato. Congratulazioni al professore e all'Università di Roma.
By Gabriela b u•
Dec 8, 2019
Bellisimo corso sull Palatino, sono veramente contenta. Ho imparato la sua evoluzione. Grazie mille!
By Vicki A•
Jan 8, 2021
Un corso molto interessante, ben scritto, ben presentato. Grazie per questo bellissimo viaggio!
By Joaquín B G•
Jan 16, 2021
Grazie Sg. Carafa per la possibilitá d'imparare sulla storia di Roma con uno dei grandi.
By ANTONIO B B•
Dec 5, 2021
UN OTTIMO CORSO PER LE PERSONE CHE SIAMO STUDENTI DI ITALIANO E ADORAMO IL MONDO ROMANO
By Jose C P•
Mar 17, 2021
Grazie tanto per questa piacevolissima passeggiata retrospettiva. È stato un piacere.
By 3023 M•
Sep 20, 2020
I have really enjoyed this course! Mr. Carrara is an amazing teacher
By Susana C•
Jan 19, 2021
Thank you professor Carafa. I love roman history.
By Elena V•
Jun 7, 2020
Grazie mille! Questo corso è molto bene!
By Vittoria R•
Apr 23, 2020
BEAUTIFUL AND INTERESTING COURSE
By Doria A•
Dec 18, 2021
Very detailed and informative.
By Dante A P•
Jun 24, 2021
;uy bueno. Excelente profesor.
By Maria F R•
Feb 5, 2021
ottima esposizione ed immagini