The course presents the topographical lay-out of the most relevant part of the city. Research developed on the Palatine since the end of last century by the team of Sapienza Classical Archaeologists opened a new phase in the urban archaeological investigation and in the scientific debate about the relation between archaeological features and literary tradition as well as the “correct use“ of both kind of evidence, key issues of wide archaeological and historical significance.
Paesaggi di Roma Antica. Archeologia e storia del Palatino.Sapienza University of Rome
Sapienza University of Rome
Dalle rovine a una storia locale globaleA(metodi, procedure, strumenti)
Studiare una città antica, così come medioevale o moderna, significa definire storie locali basate sulla ricostruzione dei paesaggi e dei loro mutamenti attraverso i secoli. Dato lo stato frammentario della documentazione archeologica, è necessario creare immagini nuove che restituiscano l’aspetto fisico del paesaggio urbano per riportarlo in vita. Non è sufficiente analizzare i molti elementi antichi ancora visibili nella città di oggi. Per definire gli elementi che componevano il paesaggio urbano, devono essere riallacciati i nessi e le relazioni che esistevano tra oggetti e architetture, visibili e non visibili, che sono stati spezzati dal tempo.
Da una terra di confine al più grande insediamento del Lazio (13° - 9° secolo a.C.).
Nasce una città governata da re (8° - 7° secolo a.C.).
Nuovi re prima di un nuovo Stato (6° - 3° secolo a.C.). Lezioni.
Reviews
