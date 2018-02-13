About this Course

2,479 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 8 hours to complete
Italian
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 8 hours to complete
Italian

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Sapienza University of Rome

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Dalle rovine a una storia locale globaleA(metodi, procedure, strumenti)

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 30 min)
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Da una terra di confine al più grande insediamento del Lazio (13° - 9° secolo a.C.).

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 30 min)
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Nasce una città governata da re (8° - 7° secolo a.C.).

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 35 min)
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Nuovi re prima di un nuovo Stato (6° - 3° secolo a.C.). Lezioni.

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 36 min)

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM PAESAGGI DI ROMA ANTICA. ARCHEOLOGIA E STORIA DEL PALATINO.

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder