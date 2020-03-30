L’Egitto prima e dopo i faraoni. Dalla nascita dello Stato (3000 a.C. ca.) alle prime comunità cristiane (IV secolo d.C.)
L’Egitto prima e dopo i faraoni. Dalla nascita dello Stato (3000 a.C. ca.) alle prime comunità cristiane (IV secolo d.C.)Sapienza University of Rome
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Week 1
Questo modulo analizza in breve la storia egiziana dalla nascita dello Stato fino all’Antico Regno
Week 2
Questo modulo analizza in breve la storia egiziana dal Medio Regno al Nuovo Regno
Week 3
Questo modulo analizza in breve la storia egiziana durante l’Età Tarda e la scoperta della tomba di Tutankhamon
Week 4
Questo modulo analizza in breve la storia egiziana da Alessandro Magno alle prime comunità cristiane dell’età tardoantica
I am really satisfied. I knew the history of Egypt in general and I forgotten many things. Although it is a course for beginners, it lays the foundations for further study. It was really interesting.
Complimenti, veramente ben fatto ed estremamente chiaro. Un po' troppo succinto ma solo per evidenti ragioni di tempistiche.
Unfortunately there is some discrepancy between the videos and the quizzes proposed, but the course is really very well structured and clear.
Grazie mille per il corso ben strutturato e ricco di informazioni visive. Un viaggio nel tempo davvero straordinario.
