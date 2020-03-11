Chevron Left
Back to L’Egitto prima e dopo i faraoni. Dalla nascita dello Stato (3000 a.C. ca.) alle prime comunità cristiane (IV secolo d.C.)

Learner Reviews & Feedback for L’Egitto prima e dopo i faraoni. Dalla nascita dello Stato (3000 a.C. ca.) alle prime comunità cristiane (IV secolo d.C.) by Sapienza University of Rome

4.6
stars
80 ratings
24 reviews

About the Course

L’Egitto prima e dopo i faraoni. Dalla nascita dello Stato (3000 a.C. ca.) alle prime comunità cristiane (IV secolo d.C.)...

Top reviews

EF

Jul 30, 2020

I am really satisfied. I knew the history of Egypt in general and I forgotten many things. Although it is a course for beginners, it lays the foundations for further study. It was really interesting.

PP

Jun 18, 2020

Corso veramente interessante e ben fatto. Due appunti: i test a mio avviso troppo complessi e specifici e la mancanza di un approfondimento sulla regina Nefertiti.

Filter by:

1 - 23 of 23 Reviews for L’Egitto prima e dopo i faraoni. Dalla nascita dello Stato (3000 a.C. ca.) alle prime comunità cristiane (IV secolo d.C.)

By Luca B

Mar 11, 2020

Molto interessanti le lezioni, sopratutto sul periodo tardo e coptp, ma non altrettanto i quiz che spesso presentano domande su argomenti non affrontati o non specificati nella relaztiva lezione

By Antonio P G

Jun 8, 2019

Un curso muy interesante. No obstante me hubiera gustado una mejor relación entre las lecciones y las prácticas.

By Vic Q H

Jan 6, 2020

It was a very enjoyable course! I leaned a great deal. I loved all the lectures.

By Louise M E d S

Jan 3, 2020

Muito bom curso, com conteúdo e fácil assimilação.

By Davide B

May 8, 2020

Nozioni ben distribuite nelle varie lezioni.

Richiede approfondimenti perché alcune domande dei quiz non sono trattate nelle lezioni

By Omar a a e b

Apr 27, 2020

Il corso mi è piaciuto molto e la dottoressa è davvero colta e competente, peccato che a volte le domande non corrispondessero ai video corrispondenti cosa che ho trovato non piacevole. Per il resto un'ottima visione d'insieme dell'antico Egitto consigliato per persone con una base di egittologia e archeologia

By ESTER K F

Jul 31, 2020

I am really satisfied. I knew the history of Egypt in general and I forgotten many things. Although it is a course for beginners, it lays the foundations for further study. It was really interesting.

By Pinco P

Jun 19, 2020

Corso veramente interessante e ben fatto. Due appunti: i test a mio avviso troppo complessi e specifici e la mancanza di un approfondimento sulla regina Nefertiti.

By Emmanuele M

Mar 31, 2020

Complimenti, veramente ben fatto ed estremamente chiaro. Un po' troppo succinto ma solo per evidenti ragioni di tempistiche.

By Natalia P

May 25, 2020

Grazie mille per il corso ben strutturato e ricco di informazioni visive. Un viaggio nel tempo davvero straordinario.

By Fabiana P

Apr 10, 2020

Disfruté cada una de las lecciones y me hizo repasar la historia de Egipto. Muy entretenido.

By Anna

Nov 18, 2020

Molto brava docente, sarebbe interessante un approfondimento

By Fabrizia G

Dec 31, 2020

Corso ben strutturato con lezioni chiare e soddisfacenti.

By Chiara B

May 28, 2020

Corso interessante e ben strutturato!

By Martina I

Apr 27, 2020

Davvero fantastico e interessante!

By Yomukoto

Aug 15, 2020

One of the best instructors!

By Maria E S

Aug 2, 2021

Molto interessante!

By Kleber L d S

Jun 13, 2020

Ótimo curso.

By Леонід К

Dec 26, 2021

​molto bene

By Marcelo E B

Jan 6, 2021

E

By Roxana P

Apr 2, 2021

Il corso è stato molto interessante. La professoressa ha una maniera di spiegare molto gradevole e molto chiara. A volte parla un po’ rapido, però. L’unico problema che abbiamo incontrato è che ci sono tanti domande che non hanno la risposta per che non si aveva parlato sul tema. Vorrei che si facciano molte corsi come questo che ha finito

By Gessica C

Apr 28, 2021

Unfortunately there is some discrepancy between the videos and the quizzes proposed, but the course is really very well structured and clear.

By Sabrina M

Nov 28, 2021

I didn't like the fact that there was a review after each video. And, what I most disliked, was the fact that the speech wasn't natural, there were cuts of some parts (maybe to keep each video short). The matter was interesting, though.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder