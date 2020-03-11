EF
Jul 30, 2020
I am really satisfied. I knew the history of Egypt in general and I forgotten many things. Although it is a course for beginners, it lays the foundations for further study. It was really interesting.
PP
Jun 18, 2020
Corso veramente interessante e ben fatto. Due appunti: i test a mio avviso troppo complessi e specifici e la mancanza di un approfondimento sulla regina Nefertiti.
By Luca B•
Mar 11, 2020
Molto interessanti le lezioni, sopratutto sul periodo tardo e coptp, ma non altrettanto i quiz che spesso presentano domande su argomenti non affrontati o non specificati nella relaztiva lezione
By Antonio P G•
Jun 8, 2019
Un curso muy interesante. No obstante me hubiera gustado una mejor relación entre las lecciones y las prácticas.
By Vic Q H•
Jan 6, 2020
It was a very enjoyable course! I leaned a great deal. I loved all the lectures.
By Louise M E d S•
Jan 3, 2020
Muito bom curso, com conteúdo e fácil assimilação.
By Davide B•
May 8, 2020
Nozioni ben distribuite nelle varie lezioni.
Richiede approfondimenti perché alcune domande dei quiz non sono trattate nelle lezioni
By Omar a a e b•
Apr 27, 2020
Il corso mi è piaciuto molto e la dottoressa è davvero colta e competente, peccato che a volte le domande non corrispondessero ai video corrispondenti cosa che ho trovato non piacevole. Per il resto un'ottima visione d'insieme dell'antico Egitto consigliato per persone con una base di egittologia e archeologia
By ESTER K F•
Jul 31, 2020
I am really satisfied. I knew the history of Egypt in general and I forgotten many things. Although it is a course for beginners, it lays the foundations for further study. It was really interesting.
By Pinco P•
Jun 19, 2020
Corso veramente interessante e ben fatto. Due appunti: i test a mio avviso troppo complessi e specifici e la mancanza di un approfondimento sulla regina Nefertiti.
By Emmanuele M•
Mar 31, 2020
Complimenti, veramente ben fatto ed estremamente chiaro. Un po' troppo succinto ma solo per evidenti ragioni di tempistiche.
By Natalia P•
May 25, 2020
Grazie mille per il corso ben strutturato e ricco di informazioni visive. Un viaggio nel tempo davvero straordinario.
By Fabiana P•
Apr 10, 2020
Disfruté cada una de las lecciones y me hizo repasar la historia de Egipto. Muy entretenido.
By Anna•
Nov 18, 2020
Molto brava docente, sarebbe interessante un approfondimento
By Fabrizia G•
Dec 31, 2020
Corso ben strutturato con lezioni chiare e soddisfacenti.
By Chiara B•
May 28, 2020
Corso interessante e ben strutturato!
By Martina I•
Apr 27, 2020
Davvero fantastico e interessante!
By Yomukoto•
Aug 15, 2020
One of the best instructors!
By Maria E S•
Aug 2, 2021
Molto interessante!
By Kleber L d S•
Jun 13, 2020
Ótimo curso.
By Леонід К•
Dec 26, 2021
molto bene
By Marcelo E B•
Jan 6, 2021
E
By Roxana P•
Apr 2, 2021
Il corso è stato molto interessante. La professoressa ha una maniera di spiegare molto gradevole e molto chiara. A volte parla un po’ rapido, però. L’unico problema che abbiamo incontrato è che ci sono tanti domande che non hanno la risposta per che non si aveva parlato sul tema. Vorrei che si facciano molte corsi come questo che ha finito
By Gessica C•
Apr 28, 2021
Unfortunately there is some discrepancy between the videos and the quizzes proposed, but the course is really very well structured and clear.
By Sabrina M•
Nov 28, 2021
I didn't like the fact that there was a review after each video. And, what I most disliked, was the fact that the speech wasn't natural, there were cuts of some parts (maybe to keep each video short). The matter was interesting, though.