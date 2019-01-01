Chevron Left
Back to Preparing for Your Professional Cloud Security Engineer Journey

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Preparing for Your Professional Cloud Security Engineer Journey by Google Cloud

About the Course

This course helps learners prepare for the Professional Cloud Security Engineer (PCSE) Certification exam. Learners will be exposed to and engage with exam topics through a series of lectures, diagnostic questions, and knowledge checks. After completing this course, learners will have a personalized workbook that will guide them through the rest of their certification readiness journey....
Filter by:

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder